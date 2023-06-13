Rockstar announces Armored Trucks return in GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update this summer

To the delight of several Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online fans, Rockstar Games has announced the return of Armored Trucks in the San Andreas Mercenaries update this summer. The developer confirmed the news on their Newswire blog and announced even more upcoming Freemode events later this year. Although an official date hasn't been announced, Rockstar will release it later this summer.

Hence, a lot of exciting content will arrive in the coming months. Regular updates such as this have been one of the main reasons for the game's longevity and success. With that said, let's dive deeper into the information provided by the gaming studio.

Armored Trucks return to GTA Online later this summer in the San Andreas Mercenaries update

Rockstar Games has confirmed the return of Armored Van robberies, a popular Freemode event, to GTA Online in the San Andreas Mercenaries update.

While Rockstar hasn't provided a concrete return date for the armored truck, they did mention that it will come later this summer. Hence, players can expect it to drop sometime in July or August 2023.

As part of this event, players would have to be on the lookout for green Gruppe Sechs armored trucks and then rob its contents by killing the two guards inside.

This was a simple yet interesting way to make money but was removed sometime back from the online mode. However, it continues to be one of the many ways to make money in GTA 5 story mode.

Apart from Armored Van Robberies, the gaming studio announced a Cayo Perico-related event. It has been described as a large-scale battle; thus, some fans are speculating it to be some type of a battle royale.

San Andreas Mercenaries update missions launched officially

While the armored trucks are scheduled to return sometime later this summer, the GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update missions were launched today. There are a total of six main campaign quests, known as Project Overthrow, that players can trigger from inside the Mammoth Avenger.

Players can download the San Andreas Mercenaries update on platforms like the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Interestingly, the update files have different download sizes on each system.

