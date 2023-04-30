5 best Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online after The Last Dose update, ranked

GTA Online is one of the most popular multiplayer games in the world. One of the most exciting aspects is the wide range of vehicles available to players, each with its own unique set of advantages and disadvantages. With the recent release of The Last Dose update, there are now even more Imani Tech vehicles to choose from.

Imani Tech is a fictional company that produces advanced vehicles and weaponized modifications in GTA Online. These are highly sought after by players due to their impressive capabilities and distinct designs. In this article, we will discuss the five best models in GTA Online after The Last Dose update, ranked based on their performance, affordability, and overall utility in the game.

Ranked list of the top 5 Imani Tech vehicles after GTA Online's The Last Dose update

1) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The Pegassi Weaponized Ignus is an Imani Tech vehicle in GTA Online that stands out from the rest due to its exceptional speed and firepower. While it may not have the strongest armor, it compensates for this with its other advantages.

It has modifications that make it significantly faster than its competition, giving it an edge in races and pursuits. Its speed is further boosted by the use of HSW modifications, which increase its overall performance.

The machine gun on this car is quite powerful, allowing players to easily take out enemy vehicles or NPCs. This gives them an advantage in missions or other combat scenarios. Also, the Imani Tech car can also use the Missile Lock-On Jammer, which makes it difficult for unskilled players to hit it with homing missiles. This makes it a great option for those looking for a vehicle that can hold its own in combat situations.

Lastly, the uniqueness of the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus makes it something that many players should consider getting, as it's not a commonly seen vehicle in GTA Online. The combination of speed, firepower, and uniqueness make it the top choice for players looking for an Imani Tech vehicle.

2) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is a high-performance electric sports car in GTA Online, and it was introduced in the game as part of the Last Dose update. It has excellent acceleration and handling, making it a great choice for those who like to drive fast and maneuver quickly in races and other activities. It also has a sleek and stylish design that adds to its appeal.

What sets the Ocelot Virtue apart from other Imani Tech vehicles is that it can be obtained for free by completing all of The Last Dose missions in GTA Online. This makes it an attractive option for those who want a high-performance car without having to spend a lot of money. However, compared to some of the other vehicles on the list, the Ocelot Virtue may not be as versatile or powerful in certain situations.

3) Dewbauchee Champion

The Dewbauchee Champion is a supercar in GTA Online and is part of the Imani Tech vehicle lineup. It has a sleek design and boasts impressive performance stats, including high acceleration, good braking, and traction. Its acceleration and handling are not as strong as some other Supercars, but overall, it's a solid choice for players looking for a fast and stylish ride.

In terms of its position in the ranked list, the Dewbauchee Champion falls in the middle of the pack. While its performance stats are better than most other cars in GTA Online, they are not exceptional compared to other supercars. However, its Imani Tech status still makes it a worthwhile choice for players looking for a high-performance vehicle in Freemode.

4) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is one of the fastest non-HSW Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online. It has excellent acceleration and handling, making it a great choice for players looking for a fast car with good performance.

The Bravado Buffalo STX also has impressive braking capabilities. It allows players to make quick stops when needed and offers a great balance of speed, performance, and affordability, making it a popular choice among players. It is a solid option for those looking for a fast car that won't break the bank.

5) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

The Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is a rugged off-road vehicle in GTA Online, known for its heavy armor and weight, making it a formidable option for players to use in both PvP and PvE situations. It features a unique design with an American flag motif, and the ability to install various Imani Tech modifications, such as a Missile Lock-On Jammer, EMP mines, and a Remote Control Unit.

While the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec has excellent armor and weight, it falls short in terms of speed and handling, which may make it less suitable for some types of missions and races.

Additionally, it is not the most affordable option on the list, requiring players to complete 15 Security Contracts to unlock it for a lower price of $1,282,500. While the Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec is a strong and imposing vehicle, its drawbacks in speed and cost place it towards the lower end of the ranked list.

