5 best GTA Online vehicles with Missile Lock-On Jammers

GTA Online players should keep an eye out for select vehicles with the Missile Lock-On Jammer.

There is nothing more annoying than having to deal with griefers using homing missiles. Ever since the Contract DLC, players have been able to install a very special device into select vehicles. The Missile Lock-On Jammer prevents griefers from auto-locking the player's car.

For the most part, GTA Online players have to access Imani Tech through the Celebrity Solution Agency. However, the recent addition of Hao's Special Works is a major change in policy. Rockstar Games is more open to giving away missile jammers to other vehicles.

Five best GTA Online vehicles that use the Missile Lock-On Jammer

5) Enus Jubilee

The Jubilee is among the cheaper alternatives for vehicles with missile jammers. Players can find it at Legendary Motorsport for $1,650,000. They can also get a trade price for $1,237,500, via Security Contracts.

Overall, this vehicle has good offensive and defensive capabilities. It also handles very well for an SUV.

4) Bravado Buffalo STX

Even without a missile jammer, the Buffalo STX is among the best muscle cars in GTA Online. It rarely loses traction, has good braking power, and its acceleration is just as good as its top speed.

Southern San Andreas Super Autos is the place to go for this GTA Online vehicle. It normally costs $2,150,000, but it does have a trade price of $1,612,500.

3) Dewbauchee Champion

Missile jammers work exceptionally well with faster vehicles, since they can dodge most attacks. According to Broughy1322, the Champion can reach top speeds of 124.75 miles per hour. It's a reliable getaway car in most situations.

GTA Online players can head over to Legendary Motorsport to get this vehicle. The regular price is $2,995,000, while the trade price is $2,246,250.

2) Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

With the use of Heavy Plated Doors, this vehicle will survive a good amount of explosions. Players can still get hit by a well-placed strike, even with a missile jammer. Thankfully, the Patriot Mil-Spec is a highly durable SUV.

It can also use weapons like machine guns and slick proximity mines. GTA Online players will find it very useful for combat purposes. It even has bullet resistant windows to prevent untimely headshots.

The Patriot Mil-Spec can be purchased at Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,710,000. It also has a reasonable trade price of $1,285,000.

1) Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

The Weaponized Ignus is a stronger variant of the original. It's among the very few cars with HSW Vehicle Upgrades, which can be found in Hao's Special Works auto shop. The Missile Lock-On Jammer comes with a standard purchase.

Overall, the Weaponized Ignus is a ridiculously fast car with the HSW Vehicle Upgrades. According to Broughy1322, a fully upgraded one has a top speed of 146.25 miles per hour. It also has a very powerful minigun that can blow up smaller vehicles instantly.

Of course, GTA Online players will have to fork over $3,245,000 in Warstock Cache and Carry. It's a great vehicle, but there is a steep price to pay.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul