Which real-life car is Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online based on, and is it worth buying?

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise has always had a huge catalog of vehicles in each game. Cars in the series are usually based on real-life vehicles, with some creativity added by Rockstar Games.

A new electric hypercar has now debuted in GTA Online via The Last Dose update, the Ocelot Virtue. Let’s look at which real-life car the Ocelot Virtue is based on and if it is worth buying.

Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online is based on real-life car Lotus Evija

The Ocelot Virtue is a new Imani Tech Super Car in GTA Online, drawing design inspiration from the real-life Lotus Evija, an all-electric hypercar. Hypercars are high-performance supercars in the real world, numbering just 1% of the world's total car population.

The Lotus Evija (Image via YouTube @Cozzzy Media)

The Lotus Evija boasts a staggering top speed of 218 mph (350 km/h), accelerating from 0-186 mph in under nine seconds.

Meanwhile, the Ocelot Virtue bears a striking visual resemblance to the Evija, with only car enthusiasts able to spot the difference. However, it does not even come close enough to matching the top speed of the real-life car it is based on.

Is Ocelot Virtue worth buying?

In GTA Online, the Ocelot Virtue can only attain a top speed of 119.25 mph (191.91 km/h). However, the Virtue's acceleration lives up to the Lotus Evija inspiration tag, attaining its top speed within seconds, making it one of the quickest cars that GTA Online has to offer.

The Ocelot Virtue is an Imani Tech vehicle that can be equipped with Missile Lock-On Jammers and Extra Armor Plating through customization in the Agency Workshop. Thus, it can withstand the following:

12 Homing Missiles

Homing Missiles 12 Sticky Bombs

Sticky Bombs 12 RPG rockets

Even without a driver at the helm, it takes five RPG rocket strikes to wreck it beyond use. It can even be turned into a remote-controlled car.

The Ocelot Virtue is available on the popular in-game website Legendary Motorsport for a whopping price tag of $2,980,000. The Lotus Evija is also priced at over two million dollars in real life. However, players don't need to use close to three million dollars from their Maze Bank accounts to purchase the Ocelot Virtue.

Once all five campaign missions of The Last Dose update have been completed, players can unlock the Ocelot Virtue for free. They must travel to the location indicated on the game's map to collect the supercar without spending a dime.

Considering all of its features, the Ocelot Virtue does justify its price tag. However, try completing the five DLC story missions before claiming the vehicle.

