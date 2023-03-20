How does GTA Online's new Ocelot Virtue perform after The Last Dose update?

After the credits rolled for Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online's the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC with The Last Dose update, players were greeted with a much welcomed surprise. Dr. Isiah Friedlander's personal vehicle, the Imani Tech Super Car Ocelot Virtue, was left behind and they could claim it for themselves at absolutely no cost at all.

Players who do not want to participate in The Last Dose update missions can also get access to this car by purchasing it from Legendary Motorsport for almost $3 million dollars. For those who are curious about the fanfare surrounding this vehicle and wish to know more, this article will analyze Ocelot Virtue's performance after The Last Dose update in GTA Online.

Analyzing how GTA Online's Ocelot Virtue performs after The Last Dose update

The Ocelot Virtue adds to the elite list of supercars available in GTA Online, with its design inspired by the real-life car Lotus Evija. Since it is an electric car, it's incredibly quiet and is only at its maximum speed when you can hear the sound of the engine.

Given that the Ocelot Virtue is an electric car, its top speed is not the best in its class, let alone in the game. At 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h, it might not statistically be the fastest car in the game.

However, its acceleration is as close as it gets to perfection, taking mere seconds to reach that 119.25 mph top speed. As such, it is certainly one of the quickest cars in all of GTA Online. This lands the Ocelot Virtue with a lap time of 0:59.293, ranking it at the 11th position in lap time and 52nd position in top speed in the supercar category.

As a result, it is natural for players to crash into objects and other vehicles while making sharp turns. The Ocelot Virtue has a below-par braking system but its excellent handling makes up for that.

While not equipped with bulletproof windows, the Ocelot Virtue's owners can install Missile Lock-On Jammers and additional armor plating on its sides from the Agency Workshop, thanks to it being an Imani Tech vehicle.

Through extensive durability tests, it has been determined that the Ocelot Virtue can withstand the following:

12 Homing Missiles

12 RPG rockets

12 Sticky Bombs

These are great statistics when compared to other Imani Tech supercars. Furthermore, without a driver inside, it still takes a total of five RPG rockets to shred the Ocelot Virtue to pieces.

However, it does not necessarily require a person at the wheel to be driven around. Via the Agency Workshop, this Imani Tech vehicle can also be turned into a remote-controlled car.

Players can easily claim the Ocelot Virtue for free by simply completing all five missions of The Last Dose update. On the flipside, if one wishes to skip the DLC missions, they can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport by paying $2,980,000.

Poll : 0 votes