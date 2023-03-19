How to get Dr. Friedlander's Ocelot Virtue car in GTA Online The Last Dose update?

Dr. Isiah Friedlander made a grand return to the Grand Theft Auto (GTA) franchise in its latest DLC update, The Last Dose. This time, he played the role of the primary antagonist, waging war against the Fooliganz to occupy the throne of Los Santos' drug trade industry. Players overcame the doctor's evil intentions through five action-packed missions as he jumped out of his cargo plane at the end.

Among all the things left behind, Dr. Isiah Friedlander abandoned his Imani Tech Super Car, the Ocelot Virtue. Players can easily get their hands on it after finishing all five Last Dose update missions.

Players can get Dr. Friedlander's Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online's The Last Dose update for free

Once the final Last Dose mission, BDKD is over, you must wait for about 10-15 minutes. In the meantime, you can roam around the map and complete events like G's Cache and Stash Houses.

Dax has left behind the doctor's car for players (Image via YouTube @HarmNone)

After some time, you will receive a notification in the top left corner of the screen informing you that following the seizure of Dr. Isiah Friedlander's assets from FriedMind Therapeutics, Dax has left his personal vehicle for you.

The location of this car is marked on the map with a yellow personal vehicle icon that you must be familiar with by now in GTA Online. Upon reaching the location, you can enter Dr. Friedlander's Ocelot Virtue.

Dr. Friedlander's Ocelot Virtue (Image via Rockstar Games)

The car will be unlocked, and you can enter it by pressing the respective button on your gaming system. The game will now display a droplist in the top left corner, asking you to choose from one of your properties to store the Ocelot Virtue.

The car can be upgraded at the Los Santos Customs or the Agency Workshop. Being an Imani Tech Super Car, the Ocelot Virtue can be fitted with Missile Lock-On Jammer technology and extra armor plating. It can even be installed with features that turn it into a Remote-Control car.

Through performance tests by well-known GTA YouTuber Broughy, the Ocelot Virtue's top speed has been recorded as 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h. While there are faster cars in GTA Online, it has excellent acceleration and reaches its top speed within seconds, making it one of the quickest in the game.

While the Ocelot Virtue is available to buy from Legendary Motorsport without completing The Last Dose update missions, you must pay an exorbitant amount of $2,980,000. Instead, it is advised to finish The Last Dose update's missions and get this car for free.

