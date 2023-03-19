Where to find the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online and is it worth it?

The Ocelot Virtue is an electric hypercar in GTA Online that was added as part of The Last Dose update. It has quickly become one of the most sought-after vehicles in the game, thanks to its sleek design, impressive speed, and handling.

This article breaks down where players can find the amazing supercar, and whether it is worth the effort to track it down.

GTA Online guide: Methods and steps to find Ocelot Virtue explained

The Ocelot Virtue can be obtained in two different ways. The first is by purchasing it from Legendary Motorsport for $2,980,000. This is the easiest method to get the car, as all a player needs to do is have enough money and it will be added to their garage. But here's the catch: only GTA+ members can purchase it directly from the dealership.

There is a second method to acquire the vehicle, perfect for those who are looking for more of a challenge. The Ocelot Virtue can be obtained for free by completing a specific set of objectives in The Last Dose update. These include completing all The First Dose and The Last Dose missions played as a host.

Once players have completed the final The Last Dose quest named BDKD, they will receive a call from Dax a few minutes later. He will tell them that he and his crewmates infiltrated the FriedMind HQ, found Dr. Isiah Friedlander's personal Ocelot Virtue, and customized into an Imani Tech vehicle.

Is it worth it?

So, is it worth it to track down the Ocelot Virtue? Simply put, the answer is yes. It has impressive speed, handling, and acceleration, making it a great choice for racing and fast getaways.

It also comes with a unique feature, Adaptive Suspension, which allows the car to adjust its height and stiffness according to the terrain. This mechanic improves its handling and stability.

In addition to its practical uses, the Ocelot Virtue is also a fun car to drive around. Its sleek design and smooth handling make it a pleasure to take for a spin around the city. Plus, the fact that it is a relatively rare vehicle in the game adds to its appeal and makes it all the more satisfying to own.

In conclusion, the Ocelot Virtue is a fantastic car and is worth the effort to track down. Whether one chooses to get a GTA+ membership to purchase it from Legendary Motorsport or complete the objectives to obtain it for free, the car is sure to be a valuable addition to a player's collection.

With its impressive speed, handling, and unique design, the Ocelot Virtue is a car that any GTA Online player would be proud to own.

