5 best Imani Tech vehicles in GTA Online in 2023 ranked

GTA Online has many excellent vehicles for players to conquer roads and speedways. To improve performance and ability, vehicles can be upgraded at car mod shops like Los Santos Customs and Benny's Original Motorworks.

However, regarding weapon-based upgrades, Imani Tech has got players covered. Imani is one of the three protagonists in GTA Online's The Contract DLC, skilled in tech and engineering. She enhances standard cars into Imani Tech vehicles.

Upgrades like the Missile Lock-on Jammer, Remote Control Unit, and Out of Sight Service make Imani Tech vehicles almost invincible. This ranked list covers the best of Imani's handiwork based on their velocity.

Top GTA Online Imani Tech Vehicles, ranked on speed

5) Deity

Manufacturer - Enus

Vehicle type - Sedan

Top speed - 117.5 mph

The Enus Deity is a four-door luxury sedan car in GTA Online that can be weaponized and armored with the help of Imani Tech modifications. The third-generation Bentley Flying Spur inspires the Deity.

The vehicle features a W12 engine that runs on an 8-speed gearbox with a rear-wheel drive layout of the drivetrain, giving it a top speed of 117.5 mph (189.10 km/h).

An interesting thing to note about the Deity is that it is one of few cars in GTA Online that produce a start-up chime after engine ignition. The car can be purchased at Legendary Motorsport for $1,845,000.

4) Greenwood

Manufacturer - Bravado

Vehicle type - Sedan

Top speed - 118.0 mph

The Bravada Greenwood is a four-seated classic sedan car that has previously been featured in previous GTA game titles. The Greenwood has made past appearances in games like Grand Theft Auto Vice City, San Andreas, and Liberty City Stories.

The GTA Online version of the Greenwood is a total beast that runs on a V8 engine with a circular air filter and a 3-speed gearbox powering the rear wheels. Compared to its previous versions in the 3D Universe, the Greenwood has better speed, handling, and acceleration. Its top speed of 118 mph (189.90 km/h) results from its enhanced performance and improved design.

The vehicle can be purchased at San Andreas Southern Autos for $1,465,000. The Greenwood's design is based on the 1977–1978 Dodge Monaco and the Plymouth Fury.

3) 300R

Manufacturer - Annis

Vehicle type - Sports coupé

Top speed - 120.0 mph

The Annis 300R is a sports coupé car released in GTA Online as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC. It takes inspiration from the real-life Nissan Z (RZ34), a modern sports car recognized as "The Most Exciting New Car" of 2021.

The 300R features a twin-cam straight-4 engine co-powered by a 6-speed gearbox in a front-engine layout and rear-wheel drivetrain, making it a high-performing car. It has a top speed of 120 mph (193.12 km/h), which ranks it third among the fastest Imani Tech vehicles.

This fastback coupé can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport for $2,075,000.

2) Champion

Manufacturer - Dewbauchee

Vehicle type - Super coupé

Top speed - 124.75 mph

The Dewbauchee Champion is the second fastest Imani Tech vehicle in GTA Online. It is a 2-door supercar featuring a coupé-type hood and looks a lot like the car it is based on, the Aston Martin Victor.

Like the Enus Deity, It is powered by a W12 engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox mounted on a front-wheel drivetrain. Performance-wise, it is a very fast car with a top speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h) and precision-driven engineering.

For a high cost of $2,995,000, it can be purchased from Legendary Motorsport.

1) Buffalo STX

Manufacturer - Bravado

Vehicle type - Muscle

Top speed - 126.25 mph

Ranking highest in best Imani Tech vehicles, Bravado's Buffalo STX is a complete monster on the streets of GTA Online. It is a 4-door muscle car powered by a single-cam supercharged V8 engine coupled to an 8-speed gearbox running on a rear-wheel drive layout.

It is the fastest Imani Tech car with a top speed of 126.25 mph (203.18 km/h) and can be purchased from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $2,150,000, much less compared to the Dewbauchee Champion. It is largely based on the real-life multiple award-winning 2015 Dodge Charger.

Imani Tech vehicles have helped GTA Online players improve their online experience and respect on the streets. These technologically superior vehicles bring out the best in DLC updates.

