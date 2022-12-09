Why the Bravado Buffalo STX in GTA Online is one of the best muscle cars in the game

When it comes to muscle cars in GTA Online, Rockstar Games provides an abundance of them. Automobile enthusiasts can find many muscle-class vehicles inspired by various popular real-life cars. Each muscle car has its own utility and distinguishing features that set it apart from the crowd.

The Bravado Buffalo STX is one of the most popular and powerful muscle cars in GTA Online. It's based on the real-life 2015 Dodge Charger (LD) with a nod to the 2020 SRT Hellcat Widebody.

The Southern San Andreas Super Autos website describes the vehicle as follows:

“...the Buffalo and the Gauntlet were closely related. But...if two first cousins want to get to know each other better over a cup of engine oil that's none of the government's business, especially if the children are this good-looking.”

This article describes the features and utilities of the Buffalo STX in GTA Online.

What makes the Buffalo STX the best muscle car in GTA Online?

The Bravado Buffalo STX is a four-door, armored, weaponized muscle car in Grand Theft Auto Online. Although the car can be outfitted with weapons, players can use it in four-wheeler races in the game. It also ranks among the best-performing vehicles in the muscle car segment.

The car has a strong, heavy body that looks similar to the Dodge Charger. However, Rockstar Games replaced the braking lights with those from the 2013-2017 SRT/Dodge Viper (VX I). The vehicle's front hood conceals a single-cam V8 engine with a supercharger. The rear-wheel drive configuration and eight-speed transmission enable the car to stay ahead of many others in GTA Online.

Although it is a muscle car with a heavy body weighing around 1,800 KG, it can easily reach a top speed of 126.25 mph or 203.18 km/h (as tested by YouTuber Broughy1322) when fully upgraded. The Buffalo STX also has stable handling, allowing it to take quick turns and deal with sharp corners.

In addition to these standard performance characteristics, the vehicle has some unique upgrades and abilities. GTA Online players can equip the Buffalo STX with armor padding on the sides. It has standard bulletproof windows that can withstand 15 rounds of bullets from most firearms before shattering.

With armor padding and bulletproof windows, it can withstand 12 homing missiles (five when the car is empty), four sticky bombs, ten rounds of explosive bullets, and two tank canons.

Gamers can also take it to their Agency Workshop and equip it with two Imani Tech features. While the Buffalo STX can already survive 12 rounds of homing missiles, the Lock-On Jammer prevents enemy players from easily locking into the vehicle, increasing its defensive capability.

Players can also remotely control the vehicle, similar to the RC Bandito and Invade and Persuade Tank. However, this feature will be removed, and players will only be able to drive the vehicle in first-person mode.

Bravado Buffalo STX is also capable of offensive play. GTA Online players can equip the car with two front-facing machine guns and Slick Proximity Mines that burst a large amount of oil, causing subsequent vehicles to lose control.

These features make the vehicle a must-have muscle car in the game.

