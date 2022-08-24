How is the Greenwood from GTA Online different from GTA San Andreas?

After several years of absence, the Greenwood from GTA San Andreas has made its return in GTA Online. It's been nearly two decades since its last appearance in Vice City Stories, the final game of the 3D Universe generation. Of course, fans will be far more familiar with the GTA San Andreas version, as Sweet Johnson of the Grove Street Families regularly drove this vehicle during missions.

The Greenwood has finally made its debut in the HD Universe, via GTA Online's Criminal Enterprises update. Needless to say, a lot has changed between 2004 and 2022. Similarly, the vehicle has undergone several alterations with how it looks and how it feels to drive.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

The Greenwood has seen major revisions between GTA San Andreas and GTA Online

Performance in GTA San Andreas

The GTA San Andreas version takes inspiration from the real-world Chrysler Fifth Avenue. Its design can only be described as a rectangular sedan. The Greenwood is a fairly common vehicle in the early Los Santos portion of the game, so players won't have any trouble finding it.

Despite having below average speed, it does offer relatively good braking and handling. GTA San Andreas players should mainly compare the Greenwood with similar cars in the same area, such as the Emperor and Tahoma. Furthermore, they can upgrade it with nitro boosts to make it go faster.

Gang wars are based in the Los Santos area, which means players might need a primary mode of transportation. The Greenwood is a great choice to perform drive-bys on the Ballas and Vagos. It offers a good amount of endurance, so it will prove useful in GTA San Andreas.

Performance in GTA Online

GTA Online recently had the Criminal Enterprises update. Needless to say, the Bravado Greenwood is a very costly investment. Unlike the 3D Universe counterparts, players will not find it out in the open. Instead, they have to visit Southern S.A. Super Autos and pay the following:

$1,098,750 (trade price or complete the Intelligence mission for the ULP Agent)

(trade price or complete the Intelligence mission for the ULP Agent) $1,465,000 (regular price)

Right off the bat, GTA Online will have a much easier time controlling this muscle car. Of course, they will have to fully upgrade their vehicle at a local auto shop. The game offers several modifications to boost its overall performance:

Armor Plating ($150,000)

($150,000) Remote Control Unit ($235,000)

($235,000) Missile Lock-on Jammer ($400,000)

GTA Online players will have to spend a lot of money, but they will get a fairly reliable vehicle in return.

It's fairly obvious which version is the better one

The Greenwood is much faster and better suited for combat in GTA Online. Furthermore, players can apply several Imani Tech items to make it stand on its own two feet. However, it fetches a very expensive price tag, which is a major drawback. This is not an easily accessible car by any means.

By comparison, the GTA San Andreas version is far easier to find, particularly if the player is within the Los Santos region. However, it only provides a very basic driving experience. The Greenwood is a type of car that players would only drive if they randomly stole it from somebody else.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul