Why GTA Online players should consider getting the Dewbauchee Champion

The Dewbauchee Champion is a terrific Supercar that GTA Online players should strongly consider if they're in Freemode often. The vehicle was introduced in The Contract and was one of the first cars with the brand new Imani Tech feature. This meant that players could either utilize a Remote Control Unit or a Missile Lock-On Jammer.

Several of the Dewbauchee Champion's advantages include:

Imani Tech features

Takes 12 homing missiles to be blown up

Bullet-resistant windows

Has decent machine guns

Good top speed of 124.75 mph (200.77 km/h)

The only real disadvantage is its high price ($2,995,000 by default), which makes unlocking its Trade Price or waiting for an event week to for a discount highly advisable.

Why the Dewbauchee Champion is so good in GTA Online

The first thing to look at when it comes to the Dewbauchee Champion is its ability to use Imani Tech. Only six cars have access to both Imani Tech upgrades, one of which is the car this article is about. It's competition includes:

Bravado Buffalo STX

Declasse Granger 3600LX

Enus Deity

Enus Jubilee

Mammoth Patriot Mil-Spec

Only the Bravado Buffalo STX is faster and has a better lap time than the Dewbauchee Champion. All of these vehicles take the same number of missiles to destroy, so it's not as if the slower cars are better in this regard.

GTA Online players just need to buy an Agency and Vehicle Workshop to equip the Imani Tech on this vehicle. However, only one can be used at a time. The more useful option for general Freemode shenanigans is the Missile Lock-On Jammer. It simply prevents other vehicles from targeting the equipped car with homing missiles.

Hence, low-skill griefers will struggle to take out anybody with a Missile Lock-On Jammer. However, gamers should know that the jammer doesn't prevent missiles from hitting the car if manual aim is used, but the Dewbauchee Champion can take 11 homing missiles before being destroyed on the 12th one.

The second Imani Tech option is the Remote Control Unit. It basically lets GTA Online players have the option to control their vehicle like an RC car (as in, they're not physically in the vehicle).

Fast and durable

It has several nice liveries to use in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Having Imani Tech is a huge tick in the Dewbauchee Champion's favor, yet it's also worth noting that this car is quite fast and durable as well. It's the most durable Supercar by a significant margin, which helps offset its mediocre speed when compared to other Super cars in GTA Online.

124.75 mph is still much faster than most land-based vehicles, so it's not something one would classify as slow by any means. The car even has a machine gun if players wish to go on the offensive, making this vehicle a jack of all trades that isn't lacking in any particular area.

It won't be the best option in every scenario, but it's a reliable car that can help protect its driver in any hectic Freemode lobby in GTA Online.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far