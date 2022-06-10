GTA Online: Big discounts on Dewbauchee and Overflod cars this week

GTA Online players can get special vehicle discounts from Dewbauchee and Overflod.

For those who are unaware, Rockstar is putting the spotlight on luxury brand cars, via the weekly update for June 9. From now until June 15, GTA Online players can find good deals on select models.

Dewbauchee and Overflod are known for their high-quality products. Most of their vehicles have really good performance stats, including sharp handling and fast acceleration. Here's a quick look at what to expect this week. These luxury vehicles would look great in any garage.

GTA Online players shouldn't miss their chance to get discounts from Dewbauchee and Overflod

Here's a full list of discounts for the Dewbauchee brand

Rockstar definitely put more focus on Dewbauchee brand vehicles. This week in GTA Online, they offer a 30-50% discount on the following models:

Dewbauchee Champion (30% discount)

(30% discount) Dewbauchee Vagner (30% discount)

(30% discount) Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic (30% discount)

(30% discount) Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio (50% discount)

(50% discount) Dewbauchee Rapid GT (50% discount)

(50% discount) Dewbauchee JB 700 (50% discount)

(50% discount) Dewbauchee Examplar (50% discount)

(50% discount) Dewbauchee Specter variants (50% discount)

(50% discount) Dewbauchee Massacro variants (50% discount)

Of course, GTA Online players need to know what they're saving. Below is a comparison between the original prices and the discounted versions:

Dewbauchee Champion ($2,096,500 instead of $2,995,000)

($2,096,500 instead of $2,995,000) Dewbauchee Vagner ($1,074,500 instead of $1,535,000)

($1,074,500 instead of $1,535,000) Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic ($619,500 instead of $885,000)

($619,500 instead of $885,000) Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio ($70,000 instead of $140,000)

($70,000 instead of $140,000) Dewbauchee Rapid GT ($66,0000 instead of $132,000)

($66,0000 instead of $132,000) Dewbauchee JB 700 ($175,000 instead of $350,000)

($175,000 instead of $350,000) Dewbauchee Exemplar ($102,500 instead of $205,000)

($102,500 instead of $205,000) Dewbauchee Specter ($299,500 instead of $599,000)

($299,500 instead of $599,000) Dewbauchee Specter Custom ($126,000 instead of $252,000)

($126,000 instead of $252,000) Dewbauchee Massacro ($137,500 instead of $275,000)

($137,500 instead of $275,000) Dewbauchee Massacro Racecar ($192,500 instead of $385,000)

GTA Online players have a lot of vehicle discounts with the Dewbauchee brand, so they should definitely take a look. The Champion is arguably the most notable one since it has Imani Tech upgrades. Players will save nearly a million dollars on that particular model.

Here's a full list of discounts for the Overflod brand

Unlike Dewbauchee's strong representation, Overflod only got four vehicle discounts this week. The following car models have a 30% price reduction, as seen below:

Overflod Autarch (30% discount)

(30% discount) Overflod Imorgon (30% discount)

(30% discount) Overflod Entity XXR (30% discount)

(30% discount) Overflod Tyrant (30% discount)

Notably, there isn't a 50% discount like with the other luxury brand. The average price range is also more expensive:

Overflod Autarch ($1,368,500 instead of $1,955,000)

($1,368,500 instead of $1,955,000) Overflod Imorgon ($1,515,500 instead of $2,165,000)

($1,515,500 instead of $2,165,000) Overflod Entity XXR ($1,613,500 instead of $2,305,000)

($1,613,500 instead of $2,305,000) Overflod Tyrant ($1,760,500 instead of $2,515,000)

Either way, GTA Online players will save a lot of money with this week's event. For example, the Overflod Tyrant now costs $754,500 less than before. Again, these special deals will only last until June 15th.

Today is a very good day to consider buying luxury vehicles. Most of them will serve GTA Online players well.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

