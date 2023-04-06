5 fastest Imani Tech cars in GTA Online after The Last Dose update, ranked

Imani Tech cars tend to be exceptionally good in GTA Online, yet some players might wonder what's the fastest one available. Top speed and lap time are two different metrics used to determine how fast an automobile is. For the sake of this article, only the top speeds of vehicles will be relevant here. All data shown in this article are derived from Broughy1322's measurements and are not necessarily what's reflected in-game.

Any car that can equip at least one Imani Tech modification — Remote Control Unit or Missile Lock-On Jammer — is eligible for this list. Neither mod affects top speed, so it doesn't matter which one you use on a car.

Note: Only the fastest version of a car will be listed here. It would be redundant to include two Weaponized Ignus entries.

Greenwood and four other super fast Imani Tech cars in GTA Online

5) Greenwood

A Greenwood (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 118 mph

This classic San Andreas-esque car is decently fast in GTA Online, with a top speed of 118 mph. The Greenwood is one of two Muscle cars capable of utilizing Imani Tech, although its performance stats are otherwise inferior to the Buffalo STX.

GTA Online players interested in the former should know that it's much cheaper than the Buffalo STX, at the very least. That said, the Greenwood doesn't have much in the way of weaponry, as you only have the option to use Slick Proximity Mines.

4) 300R

A 300R (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 120 mph

GTA Online started to see a lot of limited-time-only vehicles in the Los Santos Drug Wars update. The 300R is one of them, and it's also the only Imani Tech car that players cannot purchase in The Last Dose update. Rockstar Games has not confirmed when it might return or if this automobile will ever be back.

Apart from that, the 300R also has Slick Proximity Mines and the usual standard good armor that Imani Tech vehicles are known to have.

3) Champion

A Champion (Image via Rockstar Games)

Top Speed: 124.75 mph

The Champion is another good Imani Tech vehicle, and its top speed is pretty good at 124.75 mph. Unlike the previous cars on this list, it is capable of using a Machine Gun, which is fairly strong. Ultimately, the Champion is an all-around good Supercar with decent performance stats.

The main detriment of this vehicle is its high price. It costs nearly $3 million in GTA Online. Hence, something much cheaper — like the upcoming Buffalo STX — might be more appealing to some players.

2) Buffalo STX

A Buffalo STX (Image via GTA Wiki)

Top Speed: 126.25 mph

As far as non-HSW vehicles go, the Buffalo STX is the fastest car on this list. It also has a Machine Gun like the Champion, yet the former automobile is slightly quicker and much cheaper. Unlocking the Buffalo STX's Trade Price is much easier, too, since owning an Agency is mandatory to upgrade most Imani Tech vehicles.

Although the Buffalo STX might be slower than the next automobile on this list, it at least has the same standard, respectable armor that other cars mentioned in this article have. By comparison, the HSW Weaponized Ignus is weak to explosives in GTA Online.

1) HSW Weaponized Ignus

The HSW Weaponized Ignus (Image via GTA Wiki)

Top Speed: 146.25 mph

The fastest Imani Tech car by a long shot is the HSW Weaponized Ignus. Even the non-HSW version is incredibly quick, with a top speed of 124.75 mph. If one were to include that variant separately from the HSW version, then the former would hold third place overall on this list.

As it stands, the HSW Weaponized Ignus is one of the fastest cars in all of GTA Online. Within the Supercar class, it is third in terms of top speed and first when it comes to lap time. Hence, this vehicle's excellence isn't just limited to its ability to use a Missile Lock-On Jammer.

