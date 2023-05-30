5 fastest accelerating cars in GTA Online in 2023, ranked

While choosing the fastest cars in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online, most players look at the top speed and ignore other aspects. However, acceleration should be a crucial factor in this assessment. The faster a car accelerates, the faster it reaches its full speed, which is vital for races, missions, and other endeavors. The Sports and Super Car categories feature some of the quickest vehicles in the game.

However, given the number of options, it can take a while to sift through them and arrive at the best ones. To assist players, here is a ranked list of the five fastest-accelerating cars in GTA Online in 2023.

Ocelot Virtue and Benefactor BR8 dominate the fastest accelerating cars in GTA Online in 2023

5) Grotti Itali RSX

The Grotti Itali RSX is a Sports Car introduced with the GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist update in December 2020. It boasts a sleek build based on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale, is quick, and handles quite well. The Itali RSX can accelerate to 100 mph in about six to eight seconds, which is a great attribute for races and missions.

This car is available on the Legendary Motorsport website with a hefty price tag of $3,465,000. Fortunately, players can unlock Grotti Itali RSX's Trade Price of $2,598,750 by returning Moodymann to The Music Locker.

4) Grotti Itali GTO

The Grotti Itali GTO is among the fastest Sports Cars in GTA Online. It has an elongated, wide front end with large headlights and curvy sides. The Itali GTO's build is quite aerodynamic and based on Ferrari 812 Superfast's real-life design. This aids in hitting a great top speed of 127.75 mph or 205.59 km/h.

The vehicle can record a fairly quick lap time of 0:59.727 due to its rapid acceleration, which allows it to reach around 100-105 mph within three to four seconds. You can get the Grotti Itali GTO from the Legendary Motorsport website for $1,965,000.

This car has many customization options, so its durability, appearance, and performance can be further enhanced at an additional cost.

3) Principe Deveste Eight

The Principe Deveste Eight is an ultra-modern and aerodynamic Super Car in GTA Online. Its design combines aspects of two real-life cars: the Devel Sixteen and Mazda Furai. The Deveste Eight's acceleration is staggeringly quick, which gets it close to 100 mph in under four seconds. Additionally, it can hit a great top speed of 131.75 mph or 212.03 km/h and record a lap time of 1:00.261.

This top speed can be boosted to 151.75 mph or 244.22 km/h by installing HSW upgrades. The Principe Deveste Eight is up for sale on the Legendary Motorsport website for $1,795,000.

2) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue is a new Super Car in the game. While its price tag on the Legendary Motorsport website sits at $2,235,000, you can get it for free after completing all The Last Dose missions. The Virtue is one of the quickest cars in the game and can easily accelerate way past 100 mph within three seconds at max.

It is also one of the most durable vehicles in the game, making it a great option for races and missions. The Ocelot Virtue also has a very stylish design, which is inspired by the real-life hypercar Lotus Evija.

1) Coil Cyclone 2

The Coil Cyclone 2 is a Super Car inspired by the Rimac Nevera's real-life design. In terms of acceleration, it is almost identical to the Ocelot Virtue and can cross 100 mph in well under three seconds. Both of these even share the same top speed, which is 119.25 mph or 191.91 km/h.

However, the fact that players can increase the Cyclone 2's top speed to 141.00 mph or 226.92 km/h through HSW upgrades makes it the better car. To get the GTA Online Coil Cyclone 2, you need to spend $2,250,000 on Legendary Motorsport.

