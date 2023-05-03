Top 5 Supercars to own in GTA Online after The Last Dose update

Supercars are some of the best vehicles in GTA Online from a performance standpoint. They're blazingly fast for something usually land-locked while having great acceleration, handling, and occasional handy features. This article highlights some of the most valuable automobiles from this class in the game. The vehicles will be ranked from least to most useful, although this matter is merely subjective.

It is worth stating that only vehicles introduced up to GTA Online's The Last Dose update will be featured here, so anything new will be excluded. Similarly, anything with HSW will only be mentioned once since there is no point in mentioning the same vehicle twice.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Ranking the Virtue and other amazing Supercars in GTA Online as of The Last Dose update

5) Emerus

An Emerus (Image via Rockstar Games)

PS4, Xbox One, and PC players cannot access HSW modifications. This means the Emerus has the best lap time (0:57.901) for a Supercar that's usable in races in these GTA Online ports. The vehicle's acceleration is excellent, which makes it useful for most tracks.

Alternatively, some players might wish to stick with the Krieger, LM87, or S80RR since they're all pretty close to the Emerus in performance for the Supercar class in GTA Online.

4) Vigilante

A Vigilante (Image via Rockstar Games)

Weaponized vehicles are popular in GTA Online. The Vigilante is a Supercar that is faster than most automobiles, including HSW ones. For reference, its top speed is 147 mph. This vehicle has a booster that also helps it reach this impressive feat effortlessly.

Besides that, players who own this automobile can use its machine gun or missiles. For most people, the rockets will be more useful since they can hone in on enemies and destroy unarmored vehicles in a single hit.

It is worth mentioning that the Vigilante can be blown up by a single rocket, including its own, if you're too close to an object.

3) Virtue

A Virtue (Image via Rockstar Games)

The main reason to own a Virtue in GTA Online is to get a free vehicle capable of using Imani Tech modifications. Players just need to complete all The Last Dose missions, which, in turn, would require games to have already beaten all of The First Dose jobs. Those who do these tasks will unlock a Supercar that is:

Capable of using a Remote Control Unit or Missile Lock-On Jammer

Armored (takes 12 homing missiles to blow it up)

Decently fast

Everything else on this list usually has to be purchased. Getting something this good for free is a steal.

2) Cyclone II (HSW)

An HSW Cyclone II (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are several HSW Supercars in GTA Online, but only a few are worth getting. The Cyclone II stands as one of the best options due to its phenomenal acceleration as an electric vehicle. It's not even slow for an electric automobile, as its top speed of 141 mph puts it in fourth place for its class.

Most importantly, its recorded lap time of 0:55.823 puts it firmly in second place, barely behind the next vehicle on this list. Still, if you need something with top-tier acceleration and ease of control, the Cyclone II is worth getting alongside its HSW upgrade.

1) Weaponized Ignus (HSW)

An HSW Weaponized Ignus (Image via Rockstar Games)

With a top speed of 146.25 mph and a lap time of 0:55.589, the Weaponized Ignus (HSW) is incredible in races. This vehicle's top speed is ranked third, and its lap time holds first place in the competitive Supercar class. That's already amazing in and of itself.

The Weaponized Ignus also has a machine gun, which is a surprisingly decent weapon that can easily blow up other vehicles. This automobile can also equip a Missile Lock-On Jammer to deter other players from targeting it with homing missiles.

HSW vehicles usually don't have a Missile Lock-On Jammer or a machine gun attached to them, so having both in one vehicle is amazing in GTA Online.

