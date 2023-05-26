Why Coil Cyclone in GTA Online is worth buying this week

Rockstar Games slash the prices of some vehicles in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online every seven days as part of a new event week. One of the cars available at a 30% discount through May 31, 2023, under this scheme is the Coil Cyclone. It is an electric Super Car brought along with the Smuggler's Run update in 2017. While players still have to pay over a million dollars to get it even after the discount, some reasons make it worth buying.

It is very important to go through all aspects of a commodity before purchasing it, given how difficult it is to make money in this game. Hence, here is why Coil Cyclone is worth buying this week in GTA Online.

Analyzing the reasons why Coil Cyclone is worth getting this week in GTA Online

Coil Cyclone is one of the electric Super Cars in GTA Online. This category contains some of the most high-performance vehicles in the game. However, they are also quite expensive. Players must pay $1,890,000 on Legendary Motorsport during regular days to get the Coil Cyclone. Fortunately, that asking price has been reduced to $1,323,000 through May 31, 2023.

While that might still seem costly, the following performance ratings justify the price tag to some extent:

Speed - 83.17

- 83.17 Acceleration - 100.00

- 100.00 Brakes - 40.00

- 40.00 Handling - 68.00

These scores have been assigned by Rockstar Games on a scale of 100 and contribute towards an overall rating of 72.79. For context, some of the best cars in GTA Online, like the Progen 811 and the Pegassi Zentorno, have been rated 73.32 and 71.92, respectively.

Although Coil Cyclone's top speed of 116.25 mph or 187.09 km/h might look slow, it is one of the fastest accelerating cars in its category, rivaled by vehicles like the Ocelot Virtue in GTA Online. Furthermore, it can hit a lap time of 1:01.863, which is fairly quick.

Unfortunately, Cyclone's handling is one of its few downsides, but that shouldn't discourage players from buying it this week. Its brakes are the 11th best out of the 57 vehicles in its class and will help players avoid nasty collisions.

Besides performance, Coil Cyclone is among the game's best-looking cars. Its design is a fusion of real-life cars like the Koenigsegg Agera, the Noble M600, and the Rimac Concept S. This gives it an ultra-modern and aerodynamic design with a long and wide front end coupled with small ducts on its sides.

The appearance and performance of this car can be enhanced further via upgrades. The 15 customization categories available for the Coil Cyclone include engine upgrades, armor reinforcements, spoilers, suspensions, and more. Hence, the car is absolutely worth buying in GTA Online while the discount lasts.

