5 fastest sports cars to own in GTA Online, ranked

Sports Cars are one of the most popular categories of vehicles in Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Online. Not only are these cars really fast, but they also have great looks that let their owners make a bold statement on the streets of Los Santos. However, in a category comprising 101 cars, some may find picking the right ones a little difficult.

When players have to choose the best Sports Cars in the game, aspects like top speed and lap time must be considered thoroughly. Here is a ranked list with all the necessary data to help players choose the top five fastest Sports Cars in GTA Online.

Note that this ranking has been done based on each vehicle's top speed.

Lampadati Corsita and 4 more of the fastest Sports Cars to own in GTA Online, ranked

5) Invetero Coquette D10

The Invetero Coquette D10 is a sleek-looking modern Sports Car in GTA Online. Its smooth and aerodynamic design has been inspired by the real-life car, Chevrolet Corvette C8. Players can find the Coquette Classic in GTA 5 story mode.

As per tests conducted by a well-known YouTuber, Broughy1322, the top speed of the Coquette D10 is 130.00 mph or 209.21 km/h. It also has a quick lap time of 1:04.031. Those interested can purchase this car for $1,510,000 from the popular Legendary Motorsport website.

4) Lampadati Corsita

The Lampadati Corsita is Rockstar Games' iteration of the real-life Maserati MC20 Sports Car. It has a wide front end with a compact cabin that can seat up to 2 people at maximum. The Corsita features a Rear-Wheel-Drive train that is beneficial for drifting.

This GTA Online Sports Car can hit a top speed of 131.30 mph or 211.31 km/h. Corsita's acceleration also has the maximum possible rating on Rockstar's official website, which aids it in recording a lap time of 1:02.262. Players can buy this car on Legendary Motorsport for a price of $1,795,000.

3) Grotti Itali RSX

The Grotti Itali RSX was added with the GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist update on December 22, 2020. It boasts a sleek and ultra-modern build based on the real-life car, Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Not only is the RSX great looking, but it can also achieve a great top speed of 135.30 mph or 217.74 km/h along with a lap time of 1:00.928.

Unfortunately, the cost of this car is very high as it costs $3,465,000 on the Legendary Motorsport website. However, players can unlock its Trade Price of $2,598,750 after returning Moodymann to the Music Locker.

2) Ocelot Pariah

Ocelot Pariah is one of the best Sports Cars in GTA Online. It was added to the game with the Doomsday Heist update in 2017 and is an amalgamation of the real-life cars Aston Martin V12 Zagato and Ferrari 812 Superfast. Pariah is second on this list due to its top speed of 136.00 mph or 218.87 km/h. It also has a quick lap time of 1:00.828.

The Ocelot Pariah is pretty affordable as well. Players can purchase it from the in-game website, Legendary Motorsport, where it is listed for a price of $1,420,000.

1) Annis ZR380

Annis ZR380 is the fastest JDM car in GTA Online. Not only is it a Sports Car, but it is also heavily armored and can be weaponized. Players can apply the following weapons to the ZR380:

Proximity mines

Spinning metal blades

Scoops

Dual Machine-Guns

Mega Blade

Its design combines the Nissan 350Z, Nissan 370Z, and the Porsche 935. Annis ZR380 is the fastest Sports Car in this game thanks to its top speed of 140.50 mph or 226.11 km/h. Those interested can purchase it for $2,138,640 from the Arena War or unlock its Trade Price of $1,608,000 as a sponsorship tier reward in the Arena War career.

