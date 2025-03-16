GTA 6 RTGI is likely backported to GTA 5 Enhanced, speculates analyst

Renowned gaming analyst Digital Foundry has stated that Rockstar Games might have backported GTA 6 RTGI technology to the GTA 5 Enhanced version. They recently posted a video on their YouTube channel reviewing the PC Enhanced version of GTA 5. After considering the efforts Rockstar put into the new version, the analyst stated that it could have features from the upcoming title.

Gaming analyst shares insight on GTA 6 and GTA 5 Enhanced version

On March 15, 2025, Digital Foundry shared the above video where it stated that Rockstar did a very refined job with the ray-traced global illumination feature in the GTA 5 Enhanced version. The analyst compared the title to various other video games (DOOM Eternal, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt) with similar features and stated that Rockstar’s version is superior to others.

Based on this, Digital Foundry speculated that Rockstar Games might have developed this feature originally for GTA 6 and then backported it to GTA 5 Enhanced version.

While the analyst was delighted with the GTA 5 Enhanced update, they stated that the CPUs in the current-gen consoles might limit the performance of GTA 6. Rockstar is planning to release the upcoming game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at the initial stage, and these consoles may not be able to run the game at 60 FPS with the advanced ray-tracing technologies enabled.

Digital Foundry benchmarked the GTA 5 Enhanced version with an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 with ultra RTGI and ultra RT reflections. The CPU is equivalent to the ones available on the current-gen consoles. The test disclosed that the frame rates constantly fluctuated between 50 and 60 FPS.

Since stuttering gameplay is not expected from GTA 6, it will be interesting to see how Rockstar optimizes the performance.

