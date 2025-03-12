Swiss retailer listed GTA 6 pre-order for more than $100, no word from Rockstar yet

A renowned Swiss retailer named BRACK.CH had listed a GTA 6 pre-order page with a price tag of over $100. The page was active for several hours before getting removed by the company. Even though Rockstar Games has yet to comment on the GTA 6 pre-order matter, it has already caught fans’ attention.
GTA 6 pre-order appears online before Rockstar Games’ official reveal
On March 11, 2025, Grand Theft Auto fans noticed that BRACK.CH listed a GTA 6 pre-order deal for PlayStation 5 for CFH 99. While the original listing was in Swiss Francs, the following are the conversion rates for various global currencies:
- $112.06
- €102.78
- £86.69
- ₹9779.94
The retail price of GTA 6 is a matter of debate among Grand Theft Auto fans. There is a long-standing rumor that Rockstar Games would charge $100 for the 2025 title. While the matter was buried for several months, it has now resurfaced after BRACK.CH listed the game with the following descriptions:
- Age restriction: 18 years
- Platform: PlayStation 5, Delivery type: Box
- Huge open world that invites you to explore
- Captivating story with various crazy characters
- Various side activities for long-lasting gaming fun
While Rockstar Games has yet to announce the GTA 6 trailer 2, the seemingly official listing (with the PS5 and Take-Two Interactive logo) certainly caught fans’ attention. While some players are eager to pay the rumored amount, others are not very impressed.
BRACK.CH has already removed the listing, but it will be interesting to see when Rockstar officially announces more details about GTA 6.
