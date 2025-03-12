Swiss retailer listed GTA 6 pre-order for more than $100, no word from Rockstar yet

A renowned Swiss retailer named BRACK.CH had listed a GTA 6 pre-order page with a price tag of over $100. The page was active for several hours before getting removed by the company. Even though Rockstar Games has yet to comment on the GTA 6 pre-order matter, it has already caught fans’ attention.

GTA 6 pre-order appears online before Rockstar Games’ official reveal

On March 11, 2025, Grand Theft Auto fans noticed that BRACK.CH listed a GTA 6 pre-order deal for PlayStation 5 for CFH 99. While the original listing was in Swiss Francs, the following are the conversion rates for various global currencies:

$112.06

€102.78

£86.69

₹9779.94

The retail price of GTA 6 is a matter of debate among Grand Theft Auto fans. There is a long-standing rumor that Rockstar Games would charge $100 for the 2025 title. While the matter was buried for several months, it has now resurfaced after BRACK.CH listed the game with the following descriptions:

Age restriction: 18 years

Platform: PlayStation 5, Delivery type: Box

Huge open world that invites you to explore

Captivating story with various crazy characters

Various side activities for long-lasting gaming fun

While Rockstar Games has yet to announce the GTA 6 trailer 2, the seemingly official listing (with the PS5 and Take-Two Interactive logo) certainly caught fans’ attention. While some players are eager to pay the rumored amount, others are not very impressed.

Fans have mixed opinions about the GTA 6 price (Images via X)

BRACK.CH has already removed the listing, but it will be interesting to see when Rockstar officially announces more details about GTA 6.

