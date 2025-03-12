  • home icon
  • GTA
  • Swiss retailer listed GTA 6 pre-order for more than $100, no word from Rockstar yet

Swiss retailer listed GTA 6 pre-order for more than $100, no word from Rockstar yet

By Mridul Dutta
Modified Mar 12, 2025 07:13 GMT
GTA 6 pre-order
A rumored GTA 6 pre-order price has resurfaced on the internet (Image via Rockstar Games)

A renowned Swiss retailer named BRACK.CH had listed a GTA 6 pre-order page with a price tag of over $100. The page was active for several hours before getting removed by the company. Even though Rockstar Games has yet to comment on the GTA 6 pre-order matter, it has already caught fans’ attention.

Ad

GTA 6 pre-order appears online before Rockstar Games’ official reveal

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On March 11, 2025, Grand Theft Auto fans noticed that BRACK.CH listed a GTA 6 pre-order deal for PlayStation 5 for CFH 99. While the original listing was in Swiss Francs, the following are the conversion rates for various global currencies:

  • $112.06
  • €102.78
  • £86.69
  • ₹9779.94
Ad

The retail price of GTA 6 is a matter of debate among Grand Theft Auto fans. There is a long-standing rumor that Rockstar Games would charge $100 for the 2025 title. While the matter was buried for several months, it has now resurfaced after BRACK.CH listed the game with the following descriptions:

  • Age restriction: 18 years
  • Platform: PlayStation 5, Delivery type: Box
  • Huge open world that invites you to explore
  • Captivating story with various crazy characters
  • Various side activities for long-lasting gaming fun
Ad

While Rockstar Games has yet to announce the GTA 6 trailer 2, the seemingly official listing (with the PS5 and Take-Two Interactive logo) certainly caught fans’ attention. While some players are eager to pay the rumored amount, others are not very impressed.

Fans have mixed opinions about the GTA 6 price (Images via X)
Fans have mixed opinions about the GTA 6 price (Images via X)

BRACK.CH has already removed the listing, but it will be interesting to see when Rockstar officially announces more details about GTA 6.

Ad

Also check out:

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी