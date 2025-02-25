Why Railgun should return in GTA 6

While we have yet to learn more about the weapons in GTA 6, the Coil Railgun is one that deserves to be reintroduced. This is one of the most powerful weapons in both Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar Games should consider re-adding it since the gun has many potential use-case scenarios.

This article briefly discusses why the GTA 6 gameplay should include the Coil Railgun.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

Why the Railgun should be part of the GTA 6 gameplay

While the Coil Railgun is readily available to purchase in both story mode and GTA Online, it should be introduced as a rare item in the upcoming title. The Railgun is a futuristic sci-fi weapon that could be used by the in-game military.

Rockstar Games already tried this with the Jetpack in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Carl “CJ” Johnson plays on his life and enters the Area 69 underground lab to steal the flying vehicle. GTA 6 should include a similar mission or side activity to reward players with the Railgun.

Doing so will not only increase the weapon's value but also allow Grand Theft Auto 6 players to try out the side activities.

While the current version of the Railgun is already powerful, the GTA 6 version should be slightly buffed so that players are able to destroy tanks and other heavy military-grades vehicles with one shot. This will compel Grand Theft Auto fans to go on a rampage mode and try all wanted levels.

The Railgun is a fan-favorite weapon in the current game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games should also consider adding some customizations to the weapon. You can only change the tint color in the current version of the game. However, having more visual and functional upgrades for the Railgun is certainly one of the things we’d like to see in GTA 6.

With Rockstar Games adding various weapons in underwater areas in Grand Theft Auto 5., the Railgun could also be placed in a discreet underwater location in the upcoming game. A parody version of the real-life Bermuda Triangle should also be added to the new map, allowing players to fight deep sea creatures in GTA 6 with the Railgun.

The weapon could also return as part of the underworld black market. The 3D Universe Vice City was home to various underworld and mafia activities — the same can be expected in the upcoming game.

The Coil Railgun can be made a part of underworld arm trades and players should be able to steal it from the mafia. However, it should not be a common or permanent weapon, otherwise, it will lose its value.

