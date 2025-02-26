"The Industry knows something we don't": fans awaiting GTA 6 react to Fable getting delayed to 2026

Xbox recently announced the delay of Fable to 2026, and it intrigued the interests of GTA 6 fans. The game was initially scheduled to release between October-November 2025 and was expected to clash with the release of Rockstar Games’ upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. After the recent update about Fable, popular GTA YouTuber TGG (X/@TGGonYT) stated:

Ad

“The Industry knows something we don't #GTA6”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Many other fans also agreed to the YouTuber and anticipated to hear good news about Grand Theft Auto 6.

Fable’s delay shared hope among Grand Theft Auto 6 fans (Images via X)

Some also stated that Xbox is clearing the way for the upcoming GTA title.

Ad

Gaming fans expect other video game titles to move aside for Grand Theft Auto 6 (Images via X)

However, other fans believe that the delay of Fable is not because of GTA 6.

Ad

Some gaming fans have different opinions about Fable’s delay (Images via X)

One X user named mcquack306 (X/@mcquack306) stated that it would be funny if Rockstar Games delayed GTA 6 to 2026.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another user named Aaron H. (X/@Cyber_Fox_) stated that game developers got a free pass to delay their upcoming projects:

“With Fable being delayed, I think all studios should get a free pass this year to push back a game’s release date. All they have to say is "We don't want to release around GTA 6" and just wait it out.”

Ad

X user PJ (X/@truth_pj) commented on what measures other video game developers were taking to avoid clashing with Grand Theft Auto 6’s release:

“EA said they're happy to move the next Battlefield to 2026 if GTA 6 releases 25. The whole industry is looking at this game, scared to sh*ts they'd have to release at the same time as R*, finding way to somehow release now or 26”

Ad

While Rockstar Games has yet to reveal the definitive release date for Grand Theft Auto 6, other game developers are seemingly trying to avoid a conflict with the previously announced 2025 release window.

Also read: Adin Ross says he wants his GTA 6 server to pay real money

Are there any new updates regarding Rockstar Games’ GTA 6?

Expand Tweet

Ad

While there is no big news from Rockstar regarding Grand Theft Auto 6, there are two minor updates from the official sources:

Take-Two Interactive re-confirmed the Grand Theft Auto 6 release window as Fall 2025.

Rockstar Games officially created a Discord server with a Grand Theft Auto 6 channel.

Other than these, the studio and the parent company are radio-silent regarding anything related to Grand Theft Auto 6. As a result, fans are trying to get hints from the events of the gaming industry as a whole.

Ad

Also read: 5 ways to get rich quickly in GTA Online in 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback