Why GTA 6 should feature a stock market like GTA 5

There is a lot left to know about the GTA 6 gameplay. However, what should be added to the title is a stock market similar to that of GTA 5. It is one of the most revolutionary features in the 2013 title that provides gamers with great benefits. Rockstar should include the trading market in the upcoming title — with some tweaks — to benefit players.

This article discusses why Grand Theft Auto 6 should feature a stock market similar to Grand Theft Auto 5.

Why there should be a stock market in GTA 6

The primary feature of the GTA 5 stock market is to allow players to make extra money. The trading works exceptionally well and is very similar to real life. You can use all three protagonists to make heaps of cash in the game.

While we don’t know how the story of GTA 6 will unfold, it is anticipated to be heavily inspired by the real-life Bonnie and Clyde story, in which the duo was after money. Therefore, Rockstar Games should bring back the stock market in the 2025 title and allow both Jason and Lucia to trade on it to make more cash.

In Grand Theft Auto 5, the stock market has direct links to a handful of Lester Crest assassination missions. A similar approach should see a return in GTA 6, with more intriguing missions.

However, the game developer should reduce the number of days for the stocks to show profits. In GTA 5, some stocks require in-game weeks to show profits. The Merryweather (MER) stock is the most notorious one, as it takes ages to be profitable. GTA 6 should address such issues so that grinding the stock market does not become a heavy chore.

The following are some plausible changes that Rockstar Games can make to the stock market in GTA 6:

Increasing the number of stocks that return guaranteed profits.

Decreasing the profit margin.

Reducing the wait time for stocks to grow.

One new approach that the developer can adopt for the GTA 6 stock market is allowing players to make profits from the businesses they own. The story mode should allow players to own and grind various businesses and list them on the in-game stock market.

If the businesses do well, the NPCs should invest in the related stocks, and players should be able to rake in more moolah.

