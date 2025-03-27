  • home icon
GTA Online weekly update (March 27-April 2, 2025)

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Mar 27, 2025 10:15 GMT
A brief report on the newly released GTA Online weekly update today for March 27-April 2, 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)
The new GTA Online weekly update is out now, and it’s time to take to the skies of Los Santos. The Hangars received a huge boost this week as players can now earn up to 4x cash and RP on Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions till April 2, 2025. Even Rooster McCraw is giving two guaranteed Crates in half the time. Moreover, completing Oscar Guzman Flies Again mission challenges will be rewarded with double bonuses throughout the week.

Furthermore, the Air Force Zero adversary mode is back with a 2x payout for those who like PvP content. Gamers can also earn $200,000 as a bonus for completing The Titan Job this week. When it comes to weekly discounts, up to 100% discount can be claimed on certain weapons and vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

This GTA Online weekly update is all about Hangar and related double bonuses (March 27-April 2, 2025)

2x Cash and RP (4x with Plus membership)

2x Cash and RP:

2x boost:

  • Crate Source via Rooster McCraw

$200,000 bonus:

The FIB Priority File:

The $3,000,000 offered by Rockstar Games can still be claimed this week if players haven’t already.

List of cars and vehicles to get in the new GTA Online weekly update today (March 27-April 2, 2025)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:

  • Pfister Comet
  • Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio
  • LCC Innovation
  • Dinka Akuma
  • Dewbauchee Massacro

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):

LSCM Prize Ride:

Premium Test Ride:

  • Bravado Banshee HSW

Test Track Vehicle this week:

  • LCC Hexer
  • Bravado Verlierer
  • Schyster Deviant

Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:

Players can still find all GTA Online LS Tags and earn additional rewards every day.

All discounts to claim in the latest GTA Online weekly update (March 27-April 2, 2025)

100% off (FREE):

40% off:

  • Buckingham Pyro
  • Buckingham Conada

30% off:

  • Dinka Postlude
  • HVY Nightshark
  • Pegassi Infernus Classic
  • Pegassi Tezeract
  • Obey 8F Drafter
  • Military Rifle – Gun Van

20% off:

Also Check: Arms Trafficking missions in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online

Shipwrecks in GTA Online still appear every day in Los Santos, allowing players to earn some extra cash and RP on a daily basis.

Other Grand Theft Auto content you may like check out:

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
English
हिन्दी