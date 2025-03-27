The new GTA Online weekly update is out now, and it’s time to take to the skies of Los Santos. The Hangars received a huge boost this week as players can now earn up to 4x cash and RP on Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions till April 2, 2025. Even Rooster McCraw is giving two guaranteed Crates in half the time. Moreover, completing Oscar Guzman Flies Again mission challenges will be rewarded with double bonuses throughout the week.
Furthermore, the Air Force Zero adversary mode is back with a 2x payout for those who like PvP content. Gamers can also earn $200,000 as a bonus for completing The Titan Job this week. When it comes to weekly discounts, up to 100% discount can be claimed on certain weapons and vehicles in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
This GTA Online weekly update is all about Hangar and related double bonuses (March 27-April 2, 2025)
2x Cash and RP (4x with Plus membership)
- Air Freight Cargo Sell Missions
2x Cash and RP:
- Oscar Guzman Flies Again mission challenges
- Air Force Zero
2x boost:
- Crate Source via Rooster McCraw
$200,000 bonus:
The FIB Priority File:
The $3,000,000 offered by Rockstar Games can still be claimed this week if players haven’t already.
List of cars and vehicles to get in the new GTA Online weekly update today (March 27-April 2, 2025)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport:
- Pfister Comet
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Cabrio
- LCC Innovation
- Dinka Akuma
- Dewbauchee Massacro
Luxury Autos Showroom:
Podium Vehicle (Lucky Wheel):
LSCM Prize Ride:
Premium Test Ride:
- Bravado Banshee HSW
Test Track Vehicle this week:
- LCC Hexer
- Bravado Verlierer
- Schyster Deviant
Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles:
- Canis Seminole Frontier (The Duggan Robbery)
- Annis Hellion (The McTony Robbery)
- Declasse Mamba (The Cargo Ship Robbery)
Players can still find all GTA Online LS Tags and earn additional rewards every day.
All discounts to claim in the latest GTA Online weekly update (March 27-April 2, 2025)
100% off (FREE):
- Heavy Sniper – Gun Van
- El Strickler Military Rifle (Plus Benefits)
40% off:
- Buckingham Pyro
- Buckingham Conada
30% off:
- Dinka Postlude
- HVY Nightshark
- Pegassi Infernus Classic
- Pegassi Tezeract
- Obey 8F Drafter
- Military Rifle – Gun Van
20% off:
Also Check: Arms Trafficking missions in Grand Theft Auto 5 Online
Shipwrecks in GTA Online still appear every day in Los Santos, allowing players to earn some extra cash and RP on a daily basis.
Other Grand Theft Auto content you may like check out:
- GTA 5 Enhanced vs Legacy
- Rockstar apparently added a Grand Theft Auto 4 feature in Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced
- 5 new additions in Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced Online worth checking out
- Joe Rogan Grand Theft Auto 6 rumor, explored
- 3 reasons why Game Informer's revival and Grand Theft Auto 6 could be linked
- Leaker drops new details of upcoming MindsEye game
- 5 best weaponized vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online