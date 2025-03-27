What makes Buckingham Pyro special in GTA Online, and is it worth buying in 2025?

The Buckingham Pyro has once again been in trend since the release of the latest GTA Online weekly update, and there’s a good reason. Rockstar Games is giving up to 40% discount on it, bringing all the limelight back on it after a long time. The military twin-boom fighter jet was originally added to the game in 2017 with the Smuggler’s Run DLC. However, it’s been more than seven years now, and one may wonder what’s so special about the aircraft.

Simply put, the Pyro is considered to be an extremely maneuverable plane, which is a pretty good thing if you love to fly aircraft for completing certain missions.

This article further shares everything about the Buckingham Pyro that GTA Online players should know.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the plane.

Buckingham Pyro in GTA Online – Price, performance, and more

The GTA Online’s Pyro has an interesting design. It is seemingly inspired by the real-life De Havilland Vampire, with some parts based on the following:

BAC Strikemaster – Tandem seat and cockpit

De Havilland Sea Vixen – Tail booms

Overall, it has a relatively compact design featuring the below-mentioned characteristics:

Compact fuselage

The wide and rounded nose

Dual hatches for the landing gear (nose)

Black cockpit w/canopy that opens backwards

Triangular intakes

Large wings with the corresponding ailerons and air brakes

Narrower fuselage towards the rear

A single-jet turbine

Tail booms mounted on wings

Small vertical stabilizers

When it comes to performance, the Pyro runs on a single turbojet engine like other popular aircraft like the P-996 LAZER. According to popular analyst Broughy1322, the jet can go up to a maximum speed of 222.75 mph (358.48 km/h), making it the second-fastest plane in Grand Theft Auto Online.

The aircraft can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for a price of $4,455,500/$3,350,000 – without any ongoing discount.

Is it worth purchasing Buckingham Pyro in GTA Online in 2025?

The GTA Online Buckingham Pyro is a special aircraft. Its top speed of 222.75 mph (358.48 km/h) is enough of a reason to buy it. For those who want more than the speed, the aircraft comes with two built-in machine guns that can rain hell on enemies in front of them. This makes it great for PvP battles in the skies.

Moreover, players can install Missiles on it too, giving more lethal power to an already impressive aircraft. Lastly, there are some countermeasure options that further help keep the plane safe from enemy attacks.

All of this makes the Buckingham Pyro a worth buying asset even in 2025. Players shouldn’t miss this opportunity to grab it in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

