3 reasons why Game Informer's revival and GTA 6 could be linked

Gamers are eagerly waiting for Rockstar Games' GTA 6, which is currently on schedule to release during Fall 2025. In the meantime, however, Game Informer's sudden revival has grabbed their attention. The popular video game magazine shut down last year after decades in operation. Some in the Grand Theft Auto fanbase were wondering if its surprise return on March 25, 2025, could bring new details on the upcoming title.

While that didn't happen, Rockstar's next release might have still been a factor in the magazine's return. In this article, we will take a look at three possible reasons why Game Informer's revival and GTA 6 might be linked.

Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 3 possible reasons why Game Informer's revival and GTA 6 might be linked

1) Opportunity to cover arguably the most-anticipated game ever

Grand Theft Auto 6's release later this year looks to be one of the biggest events in gaming in recent times. Despite there being no new information from Rockstar since December 2023, which was when its first trailer came out, the title remains a constant topic of discussion.

In fact, fans actively build theories to predict a release date for its next trailer, with a recent one suggesting April 1, 2025, as a potential date. Needless to say, a much-anticipated release such as Grand Theft Auto 6 presents a great opportunity for a magazine like Game Informer.

2) Grand Theft Auto 6's marketing still hasn't kicked off

Grand Theft Auto 6 will be bringing back Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

While GTA 6 is scheduled to release during Fall 2025, its proper marketing campaign still hasn't kicked off. There has been a lot of speculation regarding it likely beginning from April, but that remains to be seen.

Taking the previous point into account, Game Informer returning now should give it a decent amount of time to setup and be prepared, perhaps even for some sort of exclusive coverage like with some past GTA games.

Game Informer had been around for 33 years before shutting down in August 2024. It is a well-known name in the industry and has provided exclusive coverage of titles like Grand Theft Auto Vice City, San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto 4, as well as a preview of Grand Theft Auto 5 in November 2012.

Red Dead Redemption 2, though from a different franchise, was another major Rockstar Games title had Game Informer previewed back in October 2018, a few weeks prior to its launch.

With GTA 6 on the horizon and Game Informer back well before its release, there might be yet another exclusive piece in store. Although there already is a lot of hype around the title, Rockstar could still use more promotion through such a reputed medium.

3) Bring attention over Gunzilla Games

Video game studio Gunzilla Games acquired Game Informer, which resulted in its revival. The studio is developing a battle royale title, Off The Grid, currently in early access.

Through Game Informer likely covering GTA 6, Gunzilla Games could potentially bring a little more attention to its own title. Some other big video games, such as Mafia: The Old Country, Borderlands 4, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and Ghost of Yotei, are also set to release this year. If covered by Game Informer, they could also help bring more attention to Gunzilla Games.

