Rockstar apparently added a GTA 4 feature in GTA 5 Enhanced on PC

The release of the GTA 5 Enhanced has truly enraptured every PC gamer around the globe. Apart from being a free upgrade to the existing PC version of the game, the Enhanced version added tons of new content previously unavailable on the platform. What makes it stand out from the console versions is its graphics, which are apparently better on higher settings.

However, it seems that the developers have added one feature in GTA 5 Enhanced that was previously seen in GTA 4 on PC. First noticed by a well-known Grand Theft Auto community member @videotechuk_, the new Grand Theft Auto 5 version has reintroduced headlight shadows.

Read on to learn more about this small yet appreciable feature.

GTA 5 Enhanced with GTA 4’s back headlight shadows looks incredible

As can be seen above, @videotechuk_ shared a screenshot from the GTA 5 Enhanced gameplay on their PC. While the image is quite pleasing to look at, the focus of the post is the back headlight shadows, a feature also available in GTA 4 but not in any other version of Grand Theft Auto 5 so far.

The headlights not only spread around the car a little but also create shadows behind it on the ground, like how headlights work in real life. While the feature is fully realistic just yet, it is great to see Rockstar adding this much detail to the new PC version, which is a free upgrade for existing owners.

While PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions have improved lighting effects and ray tracing, they still don’t create back headlight shadows. This makes it an exclusive GTA 5 Enhanced feature on PC after Grand Theft Auto 4.

Keep in mind that players will probably need to run the game on higher settings to be able to notice the smallest details it has to offer.

It’s unclear why this feature has been added to the game this late into its life cycle when the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 is just around the corner.

A fan, @shovonmustafa, came up with an interesting theory. According to them, it could be a test for the new improvements due to arrive for everybody in GTA 6.

With the game not even being a month old at the time of writing, gamers can expect to find more hidden details Rockstar may have added to it.

