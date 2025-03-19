  • home icon
  • New GTA 5 Enhanced update releases today (March 19): Size and possible patch notes

New GTA 5 Enhanced update releases today (March 19): Size and possible patch notes

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Mar 19, 2025 11:55 GMT
New GTA 5 Enhanced update releases today (March 19, 2025) Possible patch notes, download size, and more
A new GTA 5 Enhanced update for PC has released today (Image via Rockstar Games)

A new GTA 5 Enhanced update has been released by Rockstar Games on March 19, 2025. This is the fifth post-launch patch the game has received on PC so far. The first four updates focused on fixing some of the major problems players were experiencing, and the new one probably does the same. However, one may want to know all the fixes the game has received and the download size of the latest update.

This article aims to share everything known about the new GTA 5 Enhanced update, including the possible patch notes, download size, and more.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the update.

New GTA 5 Enhanced update today (March 19, 2025): Everything known so far

1) New GTA 5 Enhanced update today: Download size

A still from Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced (Image via Rockstar Games)
A still from Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced (Image via Rockstar Games)

The new GTA 5 Enhanced update released on March 19, 2025, requires about 637 MB to be downloaded on the Rockstar Games Launcher. Those who own the game via Steam and Epic Games can expect an approximately similar download size.

While the downloading process should start automatically, players are recommended to manually check for an update if it doesn’t initiate on its own.

To do so, follow the steps mentioned below:

Steam:

  1. Go to the Library in the Steam application.
  2. Right-click on the installed Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced icon.
  3. Select Properties.
  4. Select Installed Files.
  5. Choose Verify Integrity.

Epic Games Launcher:

  1. Go to the Navigation Menu in the Epic Games Launcher.
  2. Select Settings.
  3. Click on Manage Games.
  4. Turn on the Allow Auto-Updates (if it’s disabled).
  5. Go to the Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced and select update.
Rockstar Games Launcher:

  1. Go to the Settings in the Rockstar Games Launcher.
  2. Go to Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced in My Installed Games.
  3. Choose the Verify Game File Integrity option.

2) New GTA 5 Enhanced update today: Possible patch notes

A promotional picture of Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced (Image via Rockstar Games)
A promotional picture of Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games is yet to release the official GTA 5 Enhanced patch notes for today’s update at the time of writing. However, it supposedly fixes more glitches and bugs PC gamers may have been experiencing.

The fourth update fixed a lot of issues that have been plaguing the game since its release earlier this month. However, some problems, like the one related to the infamous Migration Account, still need addressing. It’s unclear if the latest patch fixed that issue, but fans can expect the official patch notes to be released soon.

This section of the article will be updated with the official patch notes as soon as Rockstar Games releases them.

Since there are still several issues plaguing the game, PC gamers can expect to receive more GTA 5 Enhanced updates in the near future.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
