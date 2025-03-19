New GTA 5 Enhanced update releases today (March 19): Size and possible patch notes

A new GTA 5 Enhanced update has been released by Rockstar Games on March 19, 2025. This is the fifth post-launch patch the game has received on PC so far. The first four updates focused on fixing some of the major problems players were experiencing, and the new one probably does the same. However, one may want to know all the fixes the game has received and the download size of the latest update.

Ad

This article aims to share everything known about the new GTA 5 Enhanced update, including the possible patch notes, download size, and more.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the update.

New GTA 5 Enhanced update today (March 19, 2025): Everything known so far

1) New GTA 5 Enhanced update today: Download size

A still from Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced (Image via Rockstar Games)

The new GTA 5 Enhanced update released on March 19, 2025, requires about 637 MB to be downloaded on the Rockstar Games Launcher. Those who own the game via Steam and Epic Games can expect an approximately similar download size.

Ad

Trending

While the downloading process should start automatically, players are recommended to manually check for an update if it doesn’t initiate on its own.

To do so, follow the steps mentioned below:

Steam:

Go to the Library in the Steam application. Right-click on the installed Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced icon. Select Properties. Select Installed Files. Choose Verify Integrity.

Epic Games Launcher:

Go to the Navigation Menu in the Epic Games Launcher. Select Settings. Click on Manage Games. Turn on the Allow Auto-Updates (if it’s disabled). Go to the Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced and select update.

Ad

Rockstar Games Launcher:

Go to the Settings in the Rockstar Games Launcher. Go to Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced in My Installed Games. Choose the Verify Game File Integrity option.

Also Check: GTA 5 Enhanced vs Legacy

2) New GTA 5 Enhanced update today: Possible patch notes

A promotional picture of Grand Theft Auto V Enhanced (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games is yet to release the official GTA 5 Enhanced patch notes for today’s update at the time of writing. However, it supposedly fixes more glitches and bugs PC gamers may have been experiencing.

Ad

The fourth update fixed a lot of issues that have been plaguing the game since its release earlier this month. However, some problems, like the one related to the infamous Migration Account, still need addressing. It’s unclear if the latest patch fixed that issue, but fans can expect the official patch notes to be released soon.

This section of the article will be updated with the official patch notes as soon as Rockstar Games releases them.

Ad

Also Check: Rockstar Games is giving $3,000,000 in GTA Online, but only to some players

Since there are still several issues plaguing the game, PC gamers can expect to receive more GTA 5 Enhanced updates in the near future.

Other Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced content you should check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback