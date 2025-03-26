Three big publishers see GTA 6 release as a threat, suggests a recent report

The currently planned GTA 6 release window, as confirmed by Rockstar Games' parent company, Take Two Interactive, is Fall 2025. This will be the first new installment in the series in over a decade, the longest it has been between two subsequent Grand Theft Auto releases. Fans are, naturally, ecstatic, and the amount of excitement suggests it could hit really strong sales numbers.

However, this prospect seems to have a few others in the gaming industry concerned. Per a recent report, three video game publishers (who weren't named) are willing to move around their own title releases to avoid clashing with GTA 6.

Some big video game publishers are reportedly open to moving their titles around to avoid GTA 6 release

According to a report by The Game Business, a major video game publisher's boss stated they would not want (seemingly their own title) to be anywhere near Grand Theft Auto 6.

"Rockstar games always suck a lot of money and, more importantly, time out of the market. We don’t want to be anywhere near that. We are working up multiple different plans for our titles."

One video game publisher's senior executive reportedly described finding "free time for new games to shine" difficult even without Grand Theft Auto. The report also stated that a AAA video game publisher's European boss admitted not wanting to launch just before or after GTA 6's release.

“We don’t want to launch just before or just after the game. If it arrives in late October, that means you either have to launch early – which a lot of people seem to be doing with the recent glut of summer release dates. Or go later, putting you up against the Black Friday sales.”

Furthermore, another studio's boss, also unnamed, reportedly described Rockstar Games' upcoming title as a "huge meteor," stating they would advance or delay their own titles by three weeks to avoid clashing with it.

"GTA 6 is basically a huge meteor and we will just stay clear of the blast zone. We will nudge our releases back or forward three weeks to avoid it."

Notably, as of this writing, Rockstar Games hasn't provided an exact GTA 6 release date. Only its Fall 2025 release window is known so far, which covers September, October and November. So, the Grand Theft Auto sequel could come out at any time in those months.

Its predecessor, GTA 5, came out in 2013 and earned a billion dollars in sales in just three days. Grand Theft Auto 6 seems more hyped, so it might do the same, if not better. This could potentially affect the sales of anything else that launches close-by, which is why other video game developers might want to steer clear.

Nevertheless, some seem to look at GTA 6 as a positive and speculate it could bring more attention to the gaming industry.

What kind of effect Grand Theft Auto 6 eventually has remains to be seen. At the moment, fans are wondering to when its next trailer could release after the Game Informer GTA 6 announcement theory turned out to be incorrect.

