Domino's Pizza Canada also jumps on GTA 6 release's hype wagon, fans react

GTA 6's release — currently planned for later this year (2025) — is massively anticipated, not just in the gaming world but also in mainstream media. Recently, Domino's Pizza Canada referred to the upcoming Rockstar Games title in a post on Instagram, urging the developer to deliver the game on time.

"@Rockstargames we took our time delivering our delicious parmesan stuffed crust, but we’re begging you to deliver GTA VI on time."

This was the caption to an interesting image that read "New Mission: Deliver GTA VI", as can be seen here:

Domino's Pizza Canada's Instagram post about GTA 6 (Image via Instagram/@dominoscanada)

Interestingly, Domino's Pizza Canada also referred to Grand Theft Auto 6 in a post on X, albeit with a few differences.

Domino's Pizza Canada's recent social media posts about GTA 6 intrigue fans

Expand Tweet

In addition to the Instagram post mentioned above, this tweet from Domino's Pizza Canada is also directed toward Rockstar Games, and urges the developer to deliver a title with "more cars, characters, and missions"

"@rockstargames we delivered a new parmesan stuffed crust with melty mozzarella, it’s your turn to deliver a game stuffed with more cars, characters and missions."

For those wondering, Rockstar hasn't responded to these social media posts. However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to leave some hilarious comments. For instance, one fan asked Domino's to drop a hint for GTA 6 trailer 2's release date or they would get a pizza from Pizza Hut instead. Here are some of these comments:

Fans react to Domino's Pizza Canada's GTA 6 posts (Images via X || Instagram)

Check out: Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2's April 1 release date theory, explored

At this moment, Grand Theft Auto 6 is on track to release during Fall 2025 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Any other major details, including a concrete release date, price, or when the GTA 6 pre-orders might begin are yet to be revealed by Rockstar Games.

Nevertheless, there is still a lot of excitement surrounding the title, and these posts from Domino's Pizza Canada are two great examples of that.

