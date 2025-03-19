GTA 6 trailer 2's April 1 release date theory, explored

Anticipation around GTA 6 trailer 2's release date has spiced-up once again. A report from a well-known Grand Theft Auto content creator as well as yet another fan theory suggest a fresh look at the much-anticipated title might just be around the corner. In fact, April 1, 2025, is being seen as one of the best candidates for the second trailer's potential release date.

We take a look at the GTA 6 trailer 2 April 1 release date theory.

Note: This article is based on speculations and rumors. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 trailer 2 April 1 release date theory: All you need to know

Lucia's introductory shot from the first GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA VI O’Clock, a team of popular content creators within the Grand Theft Auto community, recently published a Newsletter. One of its topics of discussion was how Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2 had marketing campaigns lasting five to six months leading up to launch.

Since we are now within a similar time-frame leading up to GTA 6's Fall 2025 launch, GTA VI O’Clock suggests late March or April as GTA 6 trailer 2's potential release window.

The group also suggested to have received a credible tip off from someone about the second trailer likely dropping in April. This is why fans think GTA 6 trailer 2 could release in April 2025.

The speculation has now narrowed down to April 1, and the reason behind that is the "??? Tee" that debuted in GTA Online back in June 2023. It has an intriguing graphic with a sequence of numbers bordering it, decoding which results in the sentence - ONE DAY WILL REVEAL ALL.

Furthermore, within this sequence is a smaller group of numbers, 12523, which ended up being the first GTA 6 trailer's release date (December 5, 2023).

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, another group of numbers in that sequence happens to be 040125, which can be perceived as April 1, 2025.

Expand Tweet

Also check: Could GTA 6 trailer 2 be released in April? Possibilities explored

Taking all of these factors into account, many in the Grand Theft Auto community believe April 1, 2025, might be the GTA 6 trailer 2 release date.

Note that all of this is purely speculation. Rockstar Games hasn't said anything about GTA 6 trailer 2 so far, so it is best to take this theory with a grain of salt at the moment.

