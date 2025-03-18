5 reasons to be a bit worried about GTA 6 Online

GTA 6 is only a matter of months away, given its Fall 2025 release window. Fans are beyond excited to meet new characters, like the protagonist Lucia, and to explore a fresh rendition of Vice City. However, there, interestingly, is still no word on its version of GTA Online. Taking the success of Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer into account, it seems very unlikely for the upcoming title not to have one.

It could be better in many ways, considering Rockstar Games' reputation, but there might also be a few reasons for concern. In this article, we will look at five reasons to be a bit worried about GTA 6 Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis. Grand Theft Auto 6's multiplayer mode has not been announced as of this writing.

GTA 6 Online: 5 reasons to be a bit worried about the GTA sequel's potential multiplayer

1) Shark Cards

A time-limited bonus offer for Shark Card buyers (Image via Rockstar Games)

Shark Cards can be bought with real money to instantly get a certain amount of cash in GTA Online. Needless to say, this is very unfair to someone who actually put in time and effort, utilizing the game's mechanics to end up with that amount.

Nevertheless, as Shark Cards seem to have been quite profitable for Rockstar, they are expected to return in GTA 6 Online. While buying them could still be a choice, other mechanics might be hindered in some way to incentivize this form of microtransaction.

For example, in-game items could be made so expensive that one may just find buying a Shark Card more convenient over actually playing the game. Rockstar's recent offer, as shown in the image above, even rewards those who haven't played GTA Online for some time for buying a Shark Card, which seems a bit concerning.

2) GTA+ exclusivity

GTA+ is a subscription service that rewards some benefits every month in GTA Online. Few of the benefits are tied to gameplay, like bonuses for missions, which is fine, but there has been a sense of exclusivity introduced of late.

For example, the Overflod Pipistrello super car, and the El Strickler Military Rifle, were made available early to GTA+ subscribers (and for free). Additionally, the Vinewood Club Garage is only accessible to subscribers. Since GTA+ is expected to return in GTA 6 Online, an exclusivity factor as such could possibly return too.

3) Drop the curtain on GTA Online?

GTA Online official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online has been going strong for the past decade, but its sequel's launch may call for its swansong as Rockstar would likely want to draw more attention towards the new product.

A new multiplayer would certainly be exciting to check out, but support ending for GTA Online would be unfortunate for Last-Gen console and PC players, as GTA 6 has not been announced for those platforms.

4) Could result in story mode getting neglected

GTA 6 protagonist Lucia with her partner (Image via Rockstar Games)

Several fans wanted to see more of Michael, Trevor, and Franklin, but Rockstar completely abandoned GTA 5 story mode, despite having announced plans for DLCs in 2014.

Many blame GTA Online's success for this, and worry that the same might happen with GTA 6 story mode and its potential multiplayer. Live service games have become the norm these days, but as fun as they can be, story-mode DLCs have their own charm.

5) More of the same?

GTA Online is in a league of its own, and while there are other popular multiplayer titles, there is nothing quite like Rockstar's offering.

The same could be the case for GTA 6 Online. After all, Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated video games of all time. However, in the absence of a viable alternative, Rockstar might not feel the need to reinvent the wheel, and perhaps continue with a similar gameplay loop which would be disappointing for a sequel.

That said, given Rockstar Games' reputation, we can expect a quality product.

