The GTA 6 Online is the next big multiplayer title expected to be released by Rockstar Games. While the developers have remained silent on the topic as of now, fans have different expectations from GTA Online’s successor. One such fan and a reputable Grand Theft Auto community member, @SynthPotato, shared their side of expectations in an X post of March 17, 2025, stating the following:

“GTA 6 Online will be the biggest online game for years to come.”

@SynthPotato further added that they didn’t expect GTA 6 Online to follow the route of Red Dead Online by being “barren on launch,” however, they also believed it wouldn't match the 11 years of GTA Online content.

Since the current Grand Theft Auto Online is now 11 years old, it won’t be surprising if the next multiplayer Grand Theft Auto game will also be played for another decade, as suggested by @SynthPotato.

But they are not the only ones expecting certain things from the inevitable GTA 6 Online. Another popular Grand Theft Auto community member and YouTuber @GhillieYT also commented on the situation, expecting GTA+ membership to play a big role in it:

“It WILL push GTA+ to the absolute max for sure. But hopefully it’s a good mode at launch. At the very least no Mk 2s or Orbital Cannons”

Here are some other expectations fans have from the next online Grand Theft Auto experience by Rockstar Games:

A collage of a few fan comments on @SynthPotato's post (Image via Rockstar Games)

While a successor to GTA Online is long overdue, players might have to wait a little longer to get their hands on it.

Note: The below part of the article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the current gaming industry.

When can fans expect GTA 6 Online to be released?

A still from the first trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

As per Rockstar Games, Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released in Fall 2025. However, it’s possible that the next multiplayer experience might not be available with the main game’s launch, and there’s a good reason behind it.

Grand Theft Auto Online was launched in October 2013, one month after the release of the Grand Theft Auto 5. While some may think Rockstar would follow the same route, that’s unlikely if we consider two things:

The standalone release of Grand Theft Auto Online on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in March 2022 suggests that the developers could make the next multiplayer title a separate title altogether, taking more time to polish it before releasing it.

A recent report suggested that Rockstar Games has been in discussions with Roblox and Fortnite creators to possibly make a metaverse with GTA 6.

After considering the above two things, we expect GTA 6 Online to be released at least one year after the main game. However, Rockstar could surprise us by releasing the next multiplayer experience earlier than expected.

