With it being the second week of the game featuring Oscar Guzman Flies Again content, there’s a new set of GTA Online weekly discounts for players to claim. As usual, these sales are a great opportunity to collect valuable items or cars and save a lot of money. However, what makes this week different from another is the availability of a powerful weapon at a $100 discount.
Moreover, up to 50% discount can be claimed on select things, and this article shares everything players must know about the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts.
GTA Online weekly discounts include FH-1 Hunter, Akula, and more (March 16-20, 2025)
As per the latest GTA Online weekly update, these are all the things on discount till 2:00 am PT, March 20, 2025:
- Minigun – Gun Van (100% off)
- Mammoth F-160 Raiju (20% off)
- Mammoth Mogul (40% off)
- LF-22 Starling (40% off)
- Buckingham Alpha-Z1 (40% off)
- Buckingham Akula (40% off)
- FH-1 Hunter (40% off)
- Maxwell Vagrant (30% off)
- Överflöd Entity XXR (30% off)
- Vapid Dominator GTT (30% off)
- Declasse Weaponized Tampa (30% off)
- Principe Lectro (30% off)
- Heavy Rifle - Gun Van (50% off)
Note that Plus members can still claim a free El Strickler Military Rifle from Gun Van seller. A new group of weekly discounts will be released after 2:00 PT, March 20, 2025.
What to buy in the ongoing GTA Online weekly discounts (March 16-20, 2025)
The newly released Oscar Guzman Flies Again content revolves around McKenzie Field Hangar, making aircraft a priority when buying new things. However, buying one is not necessary to enjoy the new missions, and not everyone likes to fly in the skies. Some prefer to stay on the ground and drive a value-for-money ride, like the Vapid Dominator GTT.
This two-seater muscle car highly resembles the real-life 1969–1970 Ford Mustang, with some design cues probably taken from:
- 1967–1968 Mustang
- Second-generation AMC Javelin AMX
- 1970–1973 Pontiac Firebird
- 1973 Toyota Celica Liftback 2000 GT
In terms of performance, the Vapid Dominator GTT possesses a top speed of 90.29 mph (145.30 km/h), as per in-game files. However, according to Broughy1322, the muscle car can go up to a maximum speed of 115.00 mph (185.07 km/h) after being fully upgraded. It can also complete a lap in about 1:06.306.
The Dominator GTT is currently purchasable in GTA Online for a 30% discounted price of $854,000-$640,500.
