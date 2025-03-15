How to get a free Minigun in GTA Online weekly update (March 15-20, 2025)

Rockstar Games recently released a new GTA Online weekly update, shuffling the in-game events and bonuses. However, what makes this week special is the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day in Los Santos, and the developers are giving away freebies for it. While you can get a Blarneys Stout Tee and Blarneys Festive Beer Hat upon logging in during this week, there’s also a Minigun on offer.

The minigun is one of the most powerful weapons in the game, making it a must-have for every player. While it usually costs about $50,000, gamers can currently get it for free from the Gun Van seller.

This article guides players on how to find the Gun Van and claim the free Minigun before 2:00 am PT on March 20, 2025.

GTA Online weekly update: Free Minigun is very easy to claim this week (March 15-20, 2025)

Since its release in 2013, Rockstar Games has kept the popular multiplayer title interesting via regular GTA Online weekly updates. Moreover, the developers often hand out freebies during a special event like the ongoing St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Los Santos. Hence, getting a weapon like the Minigun for free is a golden opportunity that gamers shouldn’t miss out on.

While the gun is available for free from the Gun Van seller, he keeps changing his location every day. Hence, getting to him might not be as easy as you think.

Follow these steps to grab the free minigun during this event:

Check the latest Gun Van location Open the map in the game Set your waypoint according to the seller’s coordinates Reach the destination Approach the back of the van (the seller will open the doors as players approach them) Press the prompt button if required Scroll through weapons and claim the Minigun

While getting a Minigun for free is a must-do thing this week, one may not know how to use the weapon efficiently. Here's everything you need to know about this firearm.

Minigun featured in the GTA Online weekly update (March 15-20, 2025)

The Minigun is a machine gun that was first seen in Grand Theft Auto Vice City. It closely resembles the real-life M134 Minigun.

This extremely powerful weapon has a fire rate of up to 3000 rounds per minute and can annihilate targets in seconds. Hence, players can easily take down helicopters, motor vehicles, planes, and multiple enemies at once.

Here are the weapon stats as per the in-game files:

Damage : 30/100

: 30/100 Fire Rate : 100/100

: 100/100 Accuracy : 40/100

: 40/100 Range : 55/100

: 55/100 Clip Size : 90/100

: 90/100 Overall: 63/100

The next GTA Online weekly update will be released after 2:00 am PT, March 20, 2025.

