7 rare cars in GTA Vice City that you may not know about

GTA Vice City is one of the most beloved entries in the Grand Theft Auto franchise. It is a fun nostalgia trip with an enjoyable storyline, engaging missions, and memorable characters. The game is set in the 1980s, and so, its traffic features some really cool and vintage cars that players can collect and drive around. That includes some rare rides.

Few only appear in specific missions, whereas others can be obtained as a reward. For those interested, here are seven rare cars in GTA Vice City that you may not know about.

Ricardo Diaz's Admiral and other rare GTA Vice City cars that you may not know about

1) Black Voodoo

The Black Voodoo can be a sleek addition to your collection (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Members of Vice City's Haitian gang are often seen driving a brown Voodoo lowrider. This car can be found in traffic or parked in Little Haiti. There is an extremely rare black variant of the Voodoo as well, and it only spawns in the story mission, Two Bit Hit.

You can steal it during that mission, and then store it in any of your owned garages.

2) Romero Hearse

The Romero Hearse is parked next to a pizza joint in the mission (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

The Romero Hearse also appears only during Two Bit Hit, and it has a coffin inside. It can be stolen during the mission and stored in your garage just like the Black Voodoo.

Besides GTA Vice City, Romero Hearse has appeared in a couple other GTA games, like Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, Grand Theft Auto 4, and Grand Theft Auto Online.

3) Indestructible Cuban Hermes

The rare Cuban Hermes looks the same as its regular variants (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Cuban Hermes is the Cuban gang's signature car in GTA Vice City. It seems to be based on the 1949 Mercury Eight, and usually can be found in traffic.

A very rare and indestructible variant of it, however, can only be obtained during the story mission, Guardian Angels. Sadly, storing the car in your garage will strip it of its unique ability.

4) Ricardo Diaz's Admiral

Riardo Diaz's unique Admiral variant (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Admiral, likely based on the Mercedes-Benz W123, is among the first cars that players will get to drive in GTA Vice City. Ricardo Diaz, a notable drug lord, owns an Admiral too, but his is a rare and indestructible variant, that, much like the previous entry, can only be obtained during Guardian Angels.

That said, this rare vehicle does not lose its ability upon being stored in a garage.

5) Deluxo

Deluxo can be earned as a reward after buying the Sunshine Autos property in Vice City, and then completing its first vehicles import list.

This car seems to be based on the DeLorean DMC-12, and given that it is a sports car, players can use it for fast traversal across the map. It is worth noting that Deluxo's Grand Theft Auto Online variant is capable of flying, floating on water, and shooting missiles.

6) Sabre Turbo

GTA Vice City's Sabre Turbo is decently quick (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Sabre Turbo, likely Rockstar Games' take on the 1971 Chevrolet Chevelle, is a rare variant of the regular Sabre coupes car in GTA Vice City. It appears during the story mission, The Driver, and while it can be stolen during it, doing so is incredibly difficult.

Thankfully, players can obtain this rare car as a reward for completing the second vehicles import list for Sunshine Autos.

7) Sandking

Here's a look at Vice City's Sandking SUV (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Sandking is an SUV that seems to take inspiration from the 1985 Mitsubishi Pajero Rally Raid Car for its design. The car is fun to drive, but players may not be aware of it.

This is likely because Sandking can only be obtained as the reward for completing the third Sunshine Autos vehicles import list, which can take quite a while.

