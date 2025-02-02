GTA Vice City pre-release build leak: Everything known so far

The last couple of years have witnessed many GTA leak incidents, and it appears that the developer Rockstar Games may have faced another one. A new Grand Theft Auto Vice City leak has reportedly surfaced on the internet, containing a pre-release build of the game, never-seen-before cars, and possibly more sensitive data not meant for public release.

This article discusses everything GTA fans should know about the topic.

Note: This article is based on leaks and the writer's analysis of it. Readers are advised to take the information below with a grain of salt.

GTA Vice City leak: All you need to know

1) When was the GTA Vice City leak first reported?

On February 1, 2025, Grand Theft Auto community member @NationalPepper posted on X, informing about a pre-release PS2 build of the Grand Theft Auto Vice City shared on GTAForums by "someone". According to them, the leaked file is dated October 2, 2002:

The file is supposedly around 4.35 GB in size, suggesting that it contains a lot of data.

While @NationalPepper didn’t share anything about the leaker, the poster of the ISO file on GTAForums, IAmNotToniCipriani, claimed that it comes courtesy of @Jd63737, aka johndoe2.

2) What else was found in the supposed GTA Vice City leak?

Another Grand Theft Auto community member @existingaj (on X) posted a picture of the supposed leak, and suggested that the intro theme in the pre-release build sounded different compared to the official theme:

“Just played a few minutes, the intro theme sounds a bit different. Also...”

The picture also showed a cop car but of a different color than found in the released version of the game. This further suggested that some of the original in-game assets were either not used, or changed before the release.

On February 1, 2025, a YouTuber by the name of Ralph Cifaretto also posted a brief video of the alleged leaked version’s gameplay, seemingly confirming that the leaked file is somewhat playable.

3) GTA Vice City leak: Could it be legit?

At the time of writing this article, Rockstar has neither confirmed nor denied the leak of such a file. While the links of the pre-release built might still be available on the internet, their legitimacy is yet to be confirmed by the developers.

Readers are once again advised to take the leak with a pinch of salt, as its authenticity cannot be proven at this point. Last year, on December 5, 2024, a similar situation came to light when someone supposedly leaked the Grand Theft Auto San Andreas source code files on the internet, and it looked legit.

Funnily enough, the Vice City pre-release built leak was reported at a time when gamers are eagerly waiting for news of Grand Theft Auto 6's exact release date.

