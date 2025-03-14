Rockstar fixed some issues with a recent GTA Online update in the background: Report

Rockstar Games has always been active when it comes to making changes in the popular multiplayer title via GTA Online updates. Since the game’s release, the developer has implemented several background updates to fix various glitches and bugs at regular intervals. While there are still some issues in the game (like the infamous migration issue for PC players), it seems Rockstar recently fixed some of them.
According to an X post by popular Rockstar insider and data miner Tez2, a recent background GTA Online update has fixed some issues, including those related to the Oscar Guzman Flies Again content.
Background GTA Online update: Full patch notes as reported, including for Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced
As can be seen in the X post embedded above, Rockstar insider Tez2 has reported that a recent background GTA Online update has fixed some issues related to Oscar Guzman Flies Again. Here are all the background changes in the game as per the report:
- It fixed an issue where new missions were not being tracked in Career Progress.
- It fixed an issue where migrated players were not being able to receive the Karin S95 for free. (PC Enhanced)
- Added the Police Barrier in Creator mods.
- It patched the "Scene of the Crime" glitch.
A couple of days ago, on March 12, 2025, Tezx reported another background update that patched the Oscar Guzman Flies Again replay glitch. Moreover, the following fixes have been noted and shared by Rockstar Games support as well:
- It fixed an issue due to which GTA 5 Enhanced players were experiencing a transaction error while requesting a Luxury Helicopter as a Plus member.
- It fixed an issue due to which multiple character intros were getting triggered after starting the GTA 5 Enhanced Career Builder.
- It fixed an issue due to which players were getting stuck in their Nightclub after entering it via the garage entrance during the introduction.
Rockstar also recently released another GTA Online update for the Enhanced version; however, it is unlikely that it fixed the migration issue that many PC players have reported in the past couple of days.
Apart from fixing some issues, the developer has also released a new weekly event on March 13, 2025, during which players will get the following bonus boosts:
- Arms Trafficking Missions – Double bonuses
- Junk Energy Skydives – Double bonuses
- New Community Series Jobs – Triple bonuses
Moreover, there are also some freebies to collect in Los Santos as part of the GTA 5 Online St. Patrick’s Day update.
Here are some of the vehicles featured in Los Santos till March 19, 2025:
- Vysser Neo
- Vapid Contender
- Canis Castigator
- Vapid Firebolt ASP
- Western Powersurge
- Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT
- Mammoth Mogul
- Mammoth F-160 Raiju
It seems likely that Rockstar Games will continue supporting the title with regular GTA Online updates moving forward.
