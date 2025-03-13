GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (March 13 - 19, 2025)

Salvage Yard owners once again have an opportunity to collect one of the GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles this week. Rockstar Games has made one of them claimable, making it the best time to run the business. Till March 19, 2025, one can steal three new rides as part of the Salvage Yard missions and earn a good amount of money by selling them to Yusuf.

Let’s quickly learn about all three new GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles.

New GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles are made by Toundra, Karin, and more (March 13 - 19, 2025)

The new GTA Online weekly update allows Salvage Yard owners to get their hands on Everon, Panthere, and Neo:

1) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #1: Vysser Neo (Claimable)

Mission:

The Vysser Neo highly resembles the Spyker C8 Aileron. Rockstar Games added it to the game in 2019 as part of The Diamond Casino & Resort update.

Powered by a single-cam V8 engine, the Neo can complete a lap in 1:00.977 and reach a top speed of 201.57 km/h (125.25 mph).

2) GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #2: Toundra Panthere

Mission:

The Toundra Panthere is another sports car available as a Salvage Yard vehicle in the game this week. It highly resembles the real-life 2017 Alpine A110.

In terms of performance, the Panthere can go up to a maximum speed of 122.50 mph (197.14 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.133.

3) Grand Theft Auto Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle #3: Karin Everon

Mission:

Lastly, there’s the Karin Everon, an all-terrain truck seemingly inspired by the Toyota Hilux Arctic Truck. It made its debut in Los Santos with the Diamond Casino Heist DLC update.

When it comes to performance, the Everon can complete a lap in about 1:09.637 and reach a top speed of 107.00 mph (172.20 km/h).

The developers will add new Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles on March 20, 2025, along with other things (like a new podium vehicle).

