5 best things to collect in GTA Online St. Patrick's Day update (March 17-20, 2025)

Rockstar Games recently released the GTA Online St. Patrick’s Day update, celebrating it in Los Santos with in-game bonuses. However, as always, the developer made it a special weekly event by featuring some of the best things the game has to offer. From a rare Liberty City plate to apparel items, there’s plenty to collect till 2 am PT, March 20, 2025.

This article shares the five best things that players should collect in the ongoing GTA Online St. Patrick’s Day update.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the update.

GTA Online St. Patrick’s Day update: 5 best things include a special Vysser Neo car (March 17-20, 2025)

1) Vysser Neo w/Liberty City plate

It’s not unusual for Rockstar to feature special cars, and this week is no different. The new GTA Online weekly update has a special Vysser Neo that has a Liberty City plate installed on it. The best part is that it’s quite easy to get. All you have to do is complete The Podium Robbery Salvage Yard Robber mission.

Upon completion, you can claim the vehicle for a minimal fee of $10,000-$20,000. Vysser Neo is a two-seater sports car that closely resembles the real-life Spyker C8 Aileron. In terms of performance, it possesses a top speed of 125.25 mph (201.57 km/h).

2) Blarneys Stout Tee and Blarneys Festive Beer Hat

A promotional picture of the Blarneys Stout Tee and Blarneys Festive Beer Hat (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once again, Rockstar doesn’t disappoint us with the latest GTA Online St. Patrick’s Day update. All players can currently claim a special Blarneys Stout Tee this week. All you have to do is simply log in to the game any time before 2 am PT, March 20, 2025.

Moreover, you can claim a Blarneys Festive Beer Hat for free if you're playing on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, or PC (Enhanced edition). You claim both of the free rewards by just logging in to the popular multiplayer title.

3) Buckingham Tee

Tees never go out of fashion in the virtual world of Los Santos, and you can claim the Buckingham Tee in the ongoing GTA Online update. As the name implies, it is a tee with Buckingham written on it, a collectible for aesthetic fashion lovers.

To get this apparel, you must complete five Arms Trafficking Missions before 2 am PT, March 20, 2025. Completing five of those will not only give the Buckingham Tee but also reward you with $100,000 as the weekly challenge bonus.

4) Minigun

Weapons play a crucial role in the gameplay of Grand Theft Auto, and there’s a powerful one player can get for free in the latest GTA Online update – the Minigun. The Minigun is one of the heaviest weapons currently available from the Gun Van seller.

Manufactured by Coil, it can annihilate targets in seconds thanks to a fire rate of up to 3,000 rounds per minute. Depending on the shooting skills of players, the Minigun’s ammunition capacity can be increased to up to 9,999 rounds. Overall, it’s a great weapon that players shouldn’t miss out on claiming for free while they have a chance.

5) Western Powersurge

A promotional picture of the current podium vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lastly, there’s the Western Powersurge, an all-electric motorcycle currently featured as the podium vehicle at The Diamond Casino & Resort. Debuting in 2022 with the Los Santos Drug Wars update, the motorbike seemingly took inspiration from a Harley-Davidson LiveWire.

In terms of performance, the Powersurge is a beast despite running on a battery cell. It can reach a top speed of 209.21 km/h (130.00 mph) and complete one lap in about 0:55.371 as per YouTuber and streamer Broughy1322. Players can use it for completing day-to-day activities in Los Santos.

As it’s currently available to win as the podium vehicle, gamers must give it a chance. Those who don’t want to try their luck to win it can simply buy the motorcycle from Legendary Motorsport for $1,605,000.

Apart from the aforementioned things to collect, players can still earn cash and RP by locating all LS Tags in the current GTA Online update.

