Rockstar Games has barely showcased GTA 6 (only a 90-second trailer has been shared so far), but there is still a lot of excitement around it. Most fans expect the upcoming Grand Theft Auto installment to be worth the long wait, and it also seems quite possible, given Rockstar and the franchise's general reputation.

However, for that to happen, Rockstar must steer clear of a couple of things. With that said, here are seven potential mistakes that Grand Theft Auto 6 should avoid making.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here are 7 mistakes that GTA 6 should avoid making

1) Adding too many tailing missions

Most missions in GTA games are pretty enjoyable, but tailing missions, wherein one must discretely follow a target, are among the least fun. So, Rockstar should try to include as few of these missions in Grand Theft Auto 6 as possible.

In fact, it may not hurt to skip tailing missions entirely and replace them with something more exciting.

2) No crossplay

Crossplay, the option that lets gamers on different platforms play the same game together, has become a common part of modern video games. GTA Online, which has been one biggest multiplayer titles in recent years, surprisingly, doesn't have it, even in its re-released ports like GTA 5 Enhanced.

GTA 6 Online itself is yet to be confirmed, but not having crossplay would be a big missed opportunity.

3) Microtransactions playing a major role

Shark Cards can be bought with real money for GTA Online cash (Image via Rockstar Games)

Shark Cards, GTA Online's microtransaction currency, and GTA+ (a subscription service that provides rotational in-game benefits every month) are expected to return in Grand Theft Auto 6.

While their inclusion would be fine, they shouldn't play a major role. This means players should be able to keep themselves entertained with the base mechanics and gameplay loop, rather than having a feeling of missing out on something by not purchasing them.

4) Too many returning cars

Quite a few returning cars can be spotted in the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first GTA 6 trailer featured many cars that have already been a part of past Grand Theft Auto games. There were some exceptional ones in there, but even then, having old rides dominating the catalog in a brand-new installment would be a mistake.

More of the newer additions might be shown in Grand Theft Auto 6's future promotional material, but that remains to be seen.

5) Showing too much in trailers/screenshots

Grand Theft Auto 6's lead characters (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned, Rockstar has only put out one trailer for its upcoming title so far, but fans want to see more. It is understandable, given the long wait; however, the developer should hold back from showing too much via the promotional material.

This is because the 2022 GTA 6 leaks have already shared quite a bit about the game, and then there is the first trailer that provided some new details. Needless to say, most of the surprises and big reveals should be left for players to find during gameplay.

6) Rushing with its release

GTA 6 at the moment is set for a Fall 2025 launch (Image via Rockstar Games)

There has never been a longer gap between two Grand Theft Auto games than between GTA 5 and GTA 6. Fans have been waiting for it for many years, but the last thing they would want is for the game to be released in a buggy state.

While any delays would be unfortunate, Rockstar should take time with the title if required.

7) Costing $100

Rockstar hasn't revealed the official GTA 6 price so far, but it is rumored to cost as much as $100. Such a price tag would be more profitable for the developer, but it does seem a bit steep for a video game, the base version nonetheless, and might drive away a section of the potential customer base.

