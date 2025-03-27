How to get free Lampadati Corsita in GTA Online this week (March 27 to April 2, 2025)

The Lampadati Corsita is free to obtain in GTA Online this week. Not only is it a fast car but its exotic aesthetic also makes it a great collectible. It’s quite popular for its resemblance with the real-life Maserati MC20. Till April 2, 2025, players can claim this car by winning it as the Podium Vehicle. All one has to do is spin The Lucky Wheel in a certain way so that it stops on the car prize.

However, one may wonder if it’s even worth trying, and if so, how fast it can go. Answering all those questions, this article further shares everything gamers should know before getting the Lampadati Corsita in GTA Online this week.

Note: Some aspects of the article are based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the sports car.

Lampadati Corsita in GTA Online this week: Performance review (March 27 to April 2, 2025)

Since its release in 2022, the GTA Online Lampadati Corsita has been very popular among the speed junkies, and for good reason. The two-seater sports car is powered by a powerful V12 engine with an 8-speed gearbox in a RWD layout. As per the in-game files, the ride possesses a top speed of 101.19 mph (162.85 km/h), which is already decent enough; however, it can go even further.

According to Broughy1322, the Corsita can reach a maximum speed of 131.25 mph (211.23 km/h) after getting fully upgraded, making it one of the best sports cars in the game so far. To give an overview of its speed and how fast it is, here’s the ranking of the top 10 spots cars in the game based on their top speed (without HSW upgrades):

Annis ZR380 – 142 mph Bravado Banshee GTS – 138 mph Ocelot Pariah – 136 mph Grotti Itali RSX – 134.5 mph Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT – 132 mph Lampadati Corsita – 131.25 mph Invetero Coquette D5 – 130.75 mph Invetero Coquette D10 – 130.5 mph Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio – 129.25 mph Obey 10 Widebody – 128 mph

Not only is the Lampadati Corsita in the top 10 list, it also gives a very smooth driving experience thanks to its high grip levels. All of this makes it a great choice for participating in race events as well as completing certain missions the game has to offer in 2025.

Final verdict

The Corsita generally costs $1,795,000, which could be a bit on the expensive side. However, since it’s free in GTA Online this week, players shouldn’t miss the opportunity to get it even if they do not intend to use it. The ride itself is a great piece of collection and can be obtained to simply grace the personal garages increasing the total number of vehicles.

