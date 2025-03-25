GTA 5 dev releases a huge update for Bully on Android/iOS, patch notes revealed

Apart from GTA 5, the developer Rockstar Games have another widely popular title – Bully. Originally released in 2006, it was ported to Android and iOS in 2016 with the title Bully: Anniversary Edition. While Rockstar is known for the quality of their games, mobile gamers had noted some bugs and glitches existing in the game But it looks like the developer hasn’t forgotten about the mobile port after all.

On March 25, 2025, Bully: Anniversary Edition received a major update on both iOS and Android devices. Not only does it fix many content-related issues, but also makes the game more stable. Read on to learn about the complete patch notes.

GTA 5 dev’s Bully mobile update (Android/iOS): Full list of patch notes

A screenshot of Bullly developed by the same developer that made the popular GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 5 developer Rockstar Games released a new Bully update for both Android and iOS devices, and it's a major one. As the complete patch notes are a bit long, let’s learn about the important ones:

General:

It disabled Friends Challenges while Rockstar will investigate related game issues.

It enabled Screen Space Ambient Occlusion on support devices (Android).

It updated the game’s icon on Android

It implemented haptic feedback on Android and iOS.

Content:

It fixed an issue that resulted in a race condition when doing That Bitch mission.

It fixed an issue due to which the Weed Killer missions were not progressing.

It fixed an issue due to which both fighters at the Freak Show dying at the same time used to give a black frozen screen.

It fixed multiple issues because of which AI was not attacking Jimmy in combat.

It fixed an issue in The Rumble mission due to which police cars were falling through the floor.

It fixed an issue that made the broom unbreakable in the Help Gary mission

It fixed an issue in the Save Algie mission due to which the game used to crash

It fixed an issue in the Prep Challenge mission

It fixed an issue in The Tenements mission

It fixed an issue in the missions – Fighting Johnny Vincent and The Rumble

It fixed an issue due to which heap overflow in the Nutcrackin mission.

It fixed an issue causing rendering issues during dodgeball gym class

It fixed multiple issues causing random crashes during minigames

It fixed an issue due to which weapons were being incorrectly removed

It fixed an issue causing a crash with problematic vehicle controls

It fixed an issue causing the framerate to drop due to some particles generated from car collisions

GTA 5 Online dev Rockstar Games added fixed few more things to make the game’s performance more stable. Players can use this link to view the complete Bully: Anniversary Edition patch notes.

While fan’s expectations of seeing a sequel to Bully have been drying up now, it’s good to see Rockstar fixing the title after so many years of its release.

