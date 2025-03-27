5 things that make GTA Online HVY Nightshark so special

HVY Nightshark is right up there when it comes to the most popular vehicles in GTA Online, and for good reason. Rockstar Games debuted this beast of an off-roader all the way back in 2017 under the Gunnrunning DLC. It was very useful back then, and although more armored weaponized vehicles have been introduced since, Nightshark can still be considered a fine purchase.

Ad

Notably, the car is also available at a decent price, considering its attributes. Here are five things that make GTA Online HVY Nightshark so special.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Great explosive resistance and 4 other things that make GTA Online HVY Nightshark so special

1) Unique design

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at the Nightshark in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are quite a few bulky, armored vehicles in GTA Online, one of which is the Nightshark itself. While most of them have a rather rugged, militaryesque look, such as the Insurgent, Nightshark has a sleek design that sets it apart in that category.

Ad

In fact, it can easily fit among the more futuristic rides from something like Cyberpunk 2077. Rockstar Games seems to have based this car off the Dartz Kombat T-98, making it quite unique and among the best-looking off-roaders in the multiplayer.

HVY Nightshark can usually be bought for $1,245,000 from Warstock Cache and Carry. As of this writing, however, it is discounted by 30% as part of a GTA Online weekly update.

2) Nightshark has a towing hitch

Ad

Ad

One of HVY Nightshark's features is a towing hitch. This allows it to carry the Anti-Aircraft Trailer around, which is a great tool for combating other armored vehicles and aircraft. Using it on the go will require a second player, so it will mostly be useful to those who play in groups.

A total of 27 vehicles in GTA Online, including Nightshark, have a towing hitch so far. More might be added in the future, but that remains to be seen.

Ad

Also check: GTA Online Podium Vehicle

3) Great explosive resistance

Ad

HVY Nightshark displays great explosive resistance, which can be very useful in both PvP and PvE scenarios. When the car's armor has been upgraded to maximum capacity (via customization), it withstands several hits from RPGs, Homing Missiles, Grenades, Sticky Bombs, and more.

GTA Online Players can equip their Nightshark with window plates too, but they have been found to not be that effective.

4) Machine Guns

HVY Nightshark's machine guns in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

In addition to being defensive, HVY Nightshark can be offensive. It comes equipped with dual machine guns, placed right under the front grille. They deal a decent amount of damage, and have a quick firing rate.

Ad

One slight issue with these machine guns is that they are positioned a bit too low, so the bullets won't be able to hit a vehicle's windows to directly target those inside. They will attack the body though, and should destroy unarmored cars, such as the Lampadati Corsita, with persistent hits.

5) Excellent off-road capabilities

GTA Online HVY Nightshark is an excellent off-roader (Image via Rockstar Games)

There are quite a few off-road vehicles in GTA Online, and while one would expect them all to be great on rugged terrain, that isn't always the case. Luckily, HVY Nightshark is among the better ones from that category; in fact, it has excellent off-roading traits, pretty much like the Vapid Caracara.

Ad

Its tires have a great grip, it is well-balanced, and can scale steep inclines easily.

As mentioned, Nightshark costs just over $1.2 million (and is even discounted at the time of this writing). Grinding businesses like Air Freight Cargo in GTA Online should help in affording this car.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback