5 things to know about Vapid Caracara in GTA Online

The Vapid Caracara is undoubtedly one of the most robust cars in GTA Online. It is an off-road vehicle that Rockstar Games released in April 2018 as part of the Southern San Andreas Super Sport Series update. Since then, the vehicle has been an integral part of the game, with it also appearing in the first Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer.

This article lists five notable things to know about the Vapid Caracara in GTA Online.

5 interesting things about the Vapid Caracara in GTA Online

1) Great for off-road exploring

The Caracara can easily traverse through difficult terrains in Grand Theft Auto Online with ease (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Vapid Caracara is a 6x6 vehicle that can easily climb through steep roads, dirt, and other difficult terrains. It is a full-size pickup truck with a high ground clearance and big wheels. If you equip it with proper off-road tyres, it can be a great commuter vehicle across the map.

You can also take it to explore secret locations in the GTA 5 Online map, most of which are in deserted areas.

2) It is a weaponized vehicle

The Vapid Caracara comes with an installed weapon by default. The bed of the pickup truck houses a Machine Gun similar to the Karin Technical. You can also change it to a Minigun inside any of the vehicle customization garages.

While there are a handful of vehicles equipped with the worst guns in GTA Online, the Caracara is an exception, as both the Machine Gun and Minigun can cause substantial damage. The best thing is that the weapon has a 360-degree range.

3) It has two other variants

While the Vapid Caracara ($1,775,000) is already one of the value-for-money vehicles in GTA Online, Rockstar Games has also added the following two new variants:

Caracara 4x4 ($875,000)

Caracara Pursuit ($5,335,000)

The Caracara Pursuit is one of the new acquirable police vehicles in the multiplayer game, added as part of the Agents of Sabotage DLC. However, it is worth noting that the other two variants do not have an installed weapon.

4) It has some cool liveries

The Vapid Caracara has some of the coolest liveries among all off-road cars in GTA Online. Rockstar Games offers 20 liveries for the vehicle, and all of them are camo-themed. Therefore, if you want a tactical vehicle with good looks, the Caracara is one of the best choices for you. We suggest you try the following liveries on the car:

Basic Camo

3 Color Outline

Arid Theater

Nature Reserve

Naval Battle

Large Geometric

Large Digital

Medium Digital

Do note that some of the liveries must be unlocked through Bunker Research. Visit your Los Santos Airbase Bunker and check whether you have unlocked all liveries from the Research list.

5) Not suitable for defensive gameplay

The Caracara cannot withstand heavy firepower (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

While the Vapid Caracara is great for offensive gameplay with its engine power and the weapon at the back, it is not suitable for defensive scenarios. Enemies can blow up the car with just one shot from explosive weapons like sticky bombs and RPG missiles.

Therefore, while playing dangerous missions in GTA Online, you should avoid the Caracara 6x6 truck.

