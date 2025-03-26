7 dangerous missions in GTA 5 Online not meant for casuals

GTA 5 Online offers hundreds of missions, and most of them are relatively easy to complete. However, some tasks will keep you on the edge of your seat. Most of these missions are so tough that even experienced players are required to navigate carefully. We list seven dangerous missions in GTA 5 Online you mustn't take casually.

7 hard missions in GTA 5 Online casual players should stay away from

1) The Doomsday Scenario

The final mission of The Doomsday Heist is so intense that it can easily frustrate any player. The three most frustrating things about this mission include the Juggernauts, the aimbot clone army, and the hacking mini-games. So, if you aren't good at gunfights and hacking, The Doomsday Scenario is a mission you must avoid in GTA 5 Online.

2) Cayo Perico Heist

While the Cayo Perico Heist in GTA 5 Online was once a cakewalk for most players, Rockstar Games gradually made it difficult due to its popularity. The most notable change was the guards’ ability to spot dead bodies. While the community was quick to develop new strategies, the mission is not as easy as before.

3) Pacific Standard Job finale

While the Pacific Standard Job finale is initially easy, the difficult part starts once you get out of the bank. GTA 5 Online gives you a five-star wanted level you cannot evade. All four players must reach the two major checkpoints while carrying heavy loot, fighting with aggressive cops, and not dying.

4) ULP - Cleanup

This mission will surely creep you up in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The final mission of the Operation Paper Trail takes places inside an abandoned silo that remains dark, and you must navigate using flashlights. You can also find offline Juggernauts at various corners. The Juggernauts will become a huge threat if you don’t eliminate them early. So, don't use the worst guns in GTA Online during this mission.

5) Rescue Agent 14

Rescuing NPCs is a difficult job in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rescue Agent 14 is one of the setup missions from The Doomsday Heist, where you have to retrieve Agent 14 from the enemies. While you must face Merryweather mercenaries, the mission also spawns invisible Juggernauts to make it extra difficult. Moreover, you cannot fully control Agent 14’s movements, and he becomes a liability at times.

6) The Union Depository Contract

Escaping the cops is the most difficult part in this mission (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

Like the Pacific Standard Job, the most difficult part of The Union Depository Contract mission is evading the cops. After the robbery, you get a five-star wanted level, and you must fight your way through the cops to reach the getaway car. Once inside the vehicle, use the secret locations in GTA 5 Online to clear wanted levels.

7) The Prison Break

The Prison Break mission has many vulnerable points (Image via GTA Wiki, Rockstar Games)

The Prison Break is one of the most notorious missions in GTA Online that can panic many players. You must retrieve Maxim Rashkovsky from the Bolingbroke Penitentiary safely. However, the cops are very aggressive and can attack you, the prisoner, and your vehicle. If any one of them gets destroyed, you must restart the process.

