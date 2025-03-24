Top 5 GTA 5 Enhanced mods to try

The Grand Theft Auto modding community has created a few GTA 5 Enhanced mods for PC. Rockstar Games released the game around three weeks ago, after which the old mods became unsupported on the new version. However, there are now some mods you can use to improve the gameplay experience even more.

This article lists the top five GTA 5 Enhanced mods that you should try in the PC version.

Note: The ranking is based on the number of downloads. All the mods mentioned here are available on the GTA5-Mods website.

Top 5 GTA 5 Enhanced mods for PC players

5) Story Mode Only Tab for GTAV Enhanced

It is a well-known fact that ods should not be used in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, the GTA Enhanced version’s loading page shows two tabs from the multiplayer version, and there is a high chance that you may accidentally press them.

Therefore, this GTA 5 Enhanced mod removes the GTA Plus and GTA Online tabs from the loading page, making it safe for you to navigate. It has been downloaded over 60 times.

4) Peugeot 206 For GTA V Enhanced

Drive a highly detailed Peugeot car with this GTA 5 Enhanced mod (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA5-Mods/@HamidZ)

While Rockstar does not allow you to drive cars that have the names of real-life brands in Grand Theft Auto RP servers, you can still do so in the story mode. This GTA 5 car mod brings the Peugeot 206 to the Enhanced version on PC.

According to the modder, it replaces the Dinka Blista. The modded car is highly detailed with realistic interiors. It has been downloaded over 500 times.

3) OpenRPF

The OpenIV mod is back with a new avatar (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA5-Mods/@LosSantosMultiplayer)

If you have used OpenIV.asi in the GTA 5 Legacy version, then OpenRPF is an alternate version for the new PC version. According to the modder, the GTA 5 Enhanced mod works the same way as the original mod. You can load modified files by storing them in the mods file in the directory.

Some of the salient features of the mod include:

OPEN & encrypted compatibility

rpf.cache bypass on Gen9

Integrated ASI Loader

Performance optimization

It has been downloaded over 1000 times.

2) Rampage Trainer

The Rampage Trainer has now been updated for the new PC version and you can enjoy all the popular features. It is a multi-functional mod you can use to customize characters and vehicles, teleport to different parts of the map, change weather, etc.

Since it has now become a GTA 5 Enhanced mod, you can use the features with better visual effects. The mod has been downloaded over 970,000 times.

1) Script Hook V

Script Hook V has also been updated and now supports the new PC version. It is one of the most popular mods that has been downloaded over 19 million times. You can increase player stats, reset skins, add cash, disable or increase wanted levels, and do many other fun things.

This GTA 5 Enhanced mod is a one-stop solution to add plenty of new features to the single-player game.

