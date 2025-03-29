Who should buy Dinka Postlude in GTA Online (and who should avoid it)?

The Dinka Postlude is a GTA Online vehicle brought back to the limelight with the latest update. Rockstar Games is offering it at a 30% discount for a limited time. As enticing as it sounds, this deal also raises a question. Is the tuner car worth buying? And if so, who should consider purchasing it?

Simply put, the Dinka Postlude is worth getting if you love Honda, as it resembles the real-life first-generation Honda Prelude. Another reason to buy it is the customization options available for it. However, players looking for something fast should avoid getting the vehicle, as it doesn’t perform to that standard.

Let's take a closer look at the Dinka Postlude’s design and performance in more detail.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the vehicle.

Dinka Postlude in GTA Online: Design and performance

As mentioned earlier, GTA Online’s Dinka Postlude is seemingly inspired by the real-life Honda Prelude (first generation), as evidenced by its boxy design. It has several characteristics that make it appealing to classic Honda enthusiasts:

Front body:

An extended section at the bottom

Black-colored plastic bumper

Ridged details

Chrome/silver strips on the upper half

A number plate

Rectangle-shaped indicators on both sides

A chrome/silver trim above the front bumper

Mesh grille

DINKA lettering

A set of square headlamps

Rectangle-shaped indicators

Elevated formation on the bonnet area

Black intakes/vents

Wide black vent

Black wipers

Side body:

Slightly flared arches

Thin ridges

Fender arches and doors

Black-colored plastic trim on both sides

Black horizontal handles

Black square mirror wings

Chrome/silver trim around the windows

Painted finish for the C and A-pillars

Black B-pillars

Glass sunroof

Rear body:

Inset section for the license plate

Car’s name and manufacturer

A set of large tail lamp housings with chrome/silver trim

Large brake/main lamps

Narrow reverse lamps

Narrow indicators

Exhaust tip

While these features represent the base model, players can customize most of the car's body parts at LS Customs or other Auto Shops in the game. From Painted Retro Bumpers to Extreme Billet Strut Braces, there’s a plethora of options to modify the vehicle.

In terms of performance, the Dinka Postlude is regarded as one of the slowest cars in GTA Online in 2025. According to popular analyst Broughy1322, the vehicle can reach a maximum speed of 103.00 mph (165.76 km/h) after being fully upgraded. On average, it takes approximately 1:14.541 to complete a lap.

Unlike the newest GTA Online podium vehicle, the Dinka Postlude is prone to oversteering due to a lack of grip, making it difficult to control at higher speeds.

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to buy the Dinka Postlude from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,310,000-$982,500.

