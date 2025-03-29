Who should buy Dinka Postlude in GTA Online (and who should avoid it)?

The Dinka Postlude is a GTA Online vehicle brought back to the limelight with the latest update. Rockstar Games is offering it at a 30% discount for a limited time. As enticing as it sounds, this deal also raises a question. Is the tuner car worth buying? And if so, who should consider purchasing it?
Simply put, the Dinka Postlude is worth getting if you love Honda, as it resembles the real-life first-generation Honda Prelude. Another reason to buy it is the customization options available for it. However, players looking for something fast should avoid getting the vehicle, as it doesn’t perform to that standard.
Let's take a closer look at the Dinka Postlude’s design and performance in more detail.
Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of the vehicle.
Dinka Postlude in GTA Online: Design and performance
As mentioned earlier, GTA Online’s Dinka Postlude is seemingly inspired by the real-life Honda Prelude (first generation), as evidenced by its boxy design. It has several characteristics that make it appealing to classic Honda enthusiasts:
Front body:
- An extended section at the bottom
- Black-colored plastic bumper
- Ridged details
- Chrome/silver strips on the upper half
- A number plate
- Rectangle-shaped indicators on both sides
- A chrome/silver trim above the front bumper
- Mesh grille
- DINKA lettering
- A set of square headlamps
- Rectangle-shaped indicators
- Elevated formation on the bonnet area
- Black intakes/vents
- Wide black vent
- Black wipers
Side body:
- Slightly flared arches
- Thin ridges
- Fender arches and doors
- Black-colored plastic trim on both sides
- Black horizontal handles
- Black square mirror wings
- Chrome/silver trim around the windows
- Painted finish for the C and A-pillars
- Black B-pillars
- Glass sunroof
Rear body:
- Inset section for the license plate
- Car’s name and manufacturer
- A set of large tail lamp housings with chrome/silver trim
- Large brake/main lamps
- Narrow reverse lamps
- Narrow indicators
- Exhaust tip
While these features represent the base model, players can customize most of the car's body parts at LS Customs or other Auto Shops in the game. From Painted Retro Bumpers to Extreme Billet Strut Braces, there’s a plethora of options to modify the vehicle.
Also Check: How to get free Lampadati Corsita in GTA Online this week
In terms of performance, the Dinka Postlude is regarded as one of the slowest cars in GTA Online in 2025. According to popular analyst Broughy1322, the vehicle can reach a maximum speed of 103.00 mph (165.76 km/h) after being fully upgraded. On average, it takes approximately 1:14.541 to complete a lap.
Unlike the newest GTA Online podium vehicle, the Dinka Postlude is prone to oversteering due to a lack of grip, making it difficult to control at higher speeds.
The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to buy the Dinka Postlude from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,310,000-$982,500.
Also Check: What makes Buckingham Pyro special in GTA Online, and is it worth buying in 2025?
Other Grand Theft Auto content you may like to check out:
- Air Force Zero
- Oscar Guzman Flies Again mission
- Air Freight Cargo GTA
- The Titan Job
- Benefactor Vorschlaghammer
- Dinka Jester RR Widebody
- Bravado Banshee GTS
- Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicles
- Rockstar Games is giving $3,000,000, but only to some players
- Rockstar apparently added a Grand Theft Auto 4 feature in Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced
- 5 new additions in Grand Theft Auto 5 Enhanced Online worth checking out
- 3 reasons why Game Informer's revival and Grand Theft Auto 6 could be linked
- 5 best weaponized vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online