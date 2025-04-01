5 fastest GTA Online cars to steal and save (2025)

Rockstar Games offers over 750 vehicles in GTA Online, and most of them can only be purchased from in-game stores. You can also find 106 vehicles in the open world, driven by NPCs or parked in various locations. The multiplayer game allows you to steal and store them in your garage. That said, finding the fastest ones is a difficult task.

This article lists five of the fastest GTA Online cars that you can steal and save in 2025.

5 fastest GTA Online cars that can be stolen for free in 2025

1) Vapid Dominator

The Dominator dominates other street cars in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via GTA Wiki || Rockstar Games)

The Vapid Dominator is the fastest street car in GTA Online, with a top speed of 120.75 mph or 194.33 km/h. It is a muscle car that has many other variants. However, the base model is also good for free roaming around the map.

You can find this car in the Pillbox Hill area and outside various Los Santos Customs. Once stolen, you can upgrade and modify the Vapid Dominator to unlock its full potential.

2) Karin Futo

If you are a fan of JDM (Japanese Domestic Market) cars, then the Karin Futo is one of the best options for you. You can find it in Rockford Hills, Los Santos International Airport, and the Port of Los Santos. The car includes some of the best customizations in the game.

While its top speed is 119.50 mph or 192.32 km/h, Rockstar Games also allows you to equip the Drift Tuning Modification. However, this will disable all other modifications you applied before. The Karin Futo is one of the most valuable things in GTA Online in 2025.

3) Imponte Ruiner

The Imponte Ruiner can be frequently seen on the streets of Los Santos. It is one of the fastest free cars in GTA Online, with a top speed of 119.50 mph or 192.32 km/h. However, if you want to steal it, you should look around Rockford Hills, Little Seoul, Strawberry, Davis, Sandy Shores, and Los Santos Customs.

An upgraded Ruiner is best for performing decent wheelie stunts. The car also appears in the upcoming game. However, we will have to wait till the GTA 6 release date to know the changes to its performance.

4) Ocelot F620

The Ocelot F620 is one of the premium street cars in the game that you can steal for free. It is a coupe car that can reach a top speed of 118.25 mph or 190.30 km/h. However, you must first upgrade it to unlock its full potential.

The F620 can be found around Del Perro Pier, Galileo Observatory, and Burton. Free premium cars like this are one of the reasons why GTA Online is still thriving in 2025.

5) Übermacht Zion Cabrio

The Zion Cabrio is a good option for a quick ride (Image via GTA Wiki || Rockstar Games)

The Übermacht Zion Cabrio is a convertible that can cruise at a top speed of 118.00 mph or 189.90 km/h. It is also a premium car that you can steal from La Puerta, Del Perro Beach, and Chumas.

If you are a fan of BMW cars, then you must try driving the Zion Cabrio in GTA Online. That being said, try not to attract the cops while stealing it from crowded areas.

