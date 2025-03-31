10 value-for-money things in GTA 5 Online (2025)

Rockstar Games offers a long list of things in GTA 5 Online that you can purchase with in-game money. However, the multiplayer game is notorious for its imbalanced economy, making it hard for low-budget players to acquire most things. Additionally, some of the items are also worthless for the masses.

This article lists ten of the most value-for-money things in GTA 5 Online that you should acquire in 2025.

Note: This article contains the personal and subjective opinions of the writer. The listing is not in any order.

10 value-for-money things to buy in GTA 5 Online in 2025

1) Kuruma (Armored) - $698,250

Whether you are a new player or an experienced one, you should own the Armored Kuruma. It is one of the best defensive cars against NPC shooters. While the car cannot protect you from explosives, its armor-equipped glasses will stop most of the bullets.

2) Tactical SMG - $325,000

The Tactical SMG is the best gun in GTA 5 Online for drive-by shootings. It is more powerful than the Micro SMG, dealing higher damage and ammo capacity. Therefore, we advise you to get it as soon as the Gun Van lists it for sale.

3) Buzzard Attack Chopper - $1,750,000

The Buzzard Attack Chopper is one of the best all-around aircraft to buy in GTA 5 Online. It is a weaponized helicopter that you can use in various missions, travel the map, and also to attack enemies. Additionally, it is one of the best SecuroServe vehicles in the game.

4) Toreador - $4,250,000

The Toreador returns the best value for its price tag (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Toreador is a multipurpose vehicle that can run on the road, dive underwater, tank up to six missiles, and shoot homing missiles. If you are in a chaotic lobby, it's the best car in GTA 5 Online for freeroam.

5) Agency - $2,010,000

The Agency can make you a millionaire in-game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Agency is one of the most important businesses that you should own. It unlocks various missions and perks that will improve your in-game QoL. It is also one of the best businesses for passive income in GTA 5 Online.

6) High-end Apartment - $200,000

High-end Apartments have different price tags in-game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Purchasing a high-end Apartment will not only give you a permanent address but also unlock the Apartment Heists. These five heists are among the best ways to make money in GTA 5 Online. If you are tight on the budget, you can get the cheapest high-end Apartment.

7) Brickade 6x6 Truck - Free

The Brickade 6x6 is one of the best defensive vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Brickade 6x6 is not only a defensive vehicle but also a mobile business. It houses the Acid Lab and can also tank up to 48 homing missiles. You can get it for free in GTA 5 Online by completing the First Dose missions.

8) Virtue - Free

The Virtue is one of the best freeroam cars (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Virtue is an Imani Tech vehicle that can tank up to 12 homing missiles. It's a robust car that you can get for free by completing the Last Dose missions. Virtue’s speed and defensive capabilities allow you to use it even in the most dangerous missions in GTA 5 Online.

9) Minigun - $47,000

Minigun is the best heavy weapon in GTA 5 Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Minigun is a powerful weapon that can destroy most vehicles and enemies within seconds. It deals heavy damage and has a long ammo clip. Therefore, as soon as you reach rank 120, acquire the Minigun.

10) Bati 801RR - $15,000

The Bati 800RR is best for new players (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you are looking for a cheap and fast two-wheeler, then you should get the Bati 801RR. It is one of the best freeroam vehicles that can carry two players. You can also cruise at a top speed of 135.00 mph or 217.26 km/h.

