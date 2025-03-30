5 reasons why GTA Online is still thriving in 2025

GTA Online is over 11 years old and is still one of the most popular multiplayer games on the market. The online version's massive popularity led Rockstar Games to make it a standalone product on consoles and also release a new version on PC. Well, various factors contribute to the long-standing popularity of this title.

Ad

This article lists five solid reasons why GTA Online is still thriving in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 things that make GTA Online popular in 2025

1) New DLC updates

Rockstar Games provides new content for Grand Theft Auto Online every few months (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Online is known for its free DLC updates, and they are one of the driving forces of the game. Rockstar Games releases new title updates every six months or so, keeping the gameplay fresh. Agents of Sabotage was the latest DLC, and the recent Oscar Guzman Flies Again drip-feed update continues to keep players engaged.

Ad

Trending

We can also expect Rockstar to release future GTA Online DLCs in the summer and winter of 2025.

2) Enahnced PC version

Ad

Rockstar Games recently released the GTA Online Enhanced version on Windows, bringing all current-gen console features to the PC platform. This decision has surely boosted the game’s popularity as players can enjoy the game with more flexibility.

Even though GTA 5 Enhanced mods are banned in the multiplayer mode, you can freely switch between a keyboard and mouse or a controller, enjoy Dolby Atmos sound, apply PC-exclusive advanced graphics settings, and try several other features that are not available on consoles. The new version will hopefully keep players engaged till the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Ad

3) Offers unique game modes

Ad

GTA Online contains a variety of different game modes that keep the experience fresh. Whether you want to play as a biker, a businessman, a Formula 1 racer, or a robber taking on various heists, the title has something for everyone to enjoy.

This unique diversity is one of the reasons why the title thrives in 2025. Moreover, Rockstar does not limit your role in the game, as you can choose your own path and still be able to experience all that the game has to offer.

Ad

4) Celebration of popular events

Ad

Rockstar Games celebrates various global events in Grand Theft Auto Online. Throughout the year, the developer releases updates for New Year’s Day, Valentine’s Day, US Independence Day, Halloween, Christmas, and many other real-life festivals.

As mentioned earlier, the title includes different game modes, and these celebratory updates utilize the related ones to keep the experience fresh. Rockstar also offers increased bonuses during these events to help you become rich in GTA Online.

Ad

5) Offers a huge stock of vehicles

Grand Theft Auto Online offers over 750 vehicles (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto games are known for their vehicles, and GTA Online has the latest collection of them all. Rockstar Games divided these vehicles into 24 different categories, like supercars, motorcycles, planes, helicopters, emergency vehicles, boats, military vehicles, and others.

Ad

The motorhead community in GTA Online is quite active, and car meets are common in almost all lobbies. On top of this, Rockstar offers various types of customization options (HSW, Imani Tech, Tuner, Benny’s Motorworks, Drift, etc.), and we can even expect more cars to join the roster in the coming months.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback